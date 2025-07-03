The development of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) first deep-water port at Banana is progressing on schedule, with completion of the first phase slated for early-2027. The project is set to become a major milestone in the country’s drive to strengthen its trade infrastructure and unlock economic growth.

Progress was confirmed during a high-level meeting held on 16 June in Kinshasa between the Vice Prime Minister, H.E. Jean-Pierre Bemba, and a senior DP World delegation led by Mohammed Akoojee, CEO and Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Key project milestones were reviewed during the session, including the successful completion of the first phase of dredging. Preparations for the second dredging phase are already underway, while construction works across the site are advancing steadily. The access road linking the port is also nearing completion.

VPM DP WORLD

Once operational, Banana Port will serve as a modern gateway for international trade, capable of handling as much as 450,000 TEUs a year. The first phase features a 600-meter quay, while the second phase will extend the quay by more than two kilometers to accommodate larger, next-generation vessels.

Importantly, Banana Port will operate as a single window, simplifying administrative procedures and significantly enhancing the efficiency of trade flows. This innovative approach is expected to reduce logistics costs, support regional trade corridors and enhance the DRC’s position as a gateway for global trade. In addition, the project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, contributing to inclusive economic growth for the country.

The project is led by DP World, in partnership with British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor.

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO & Managing Director of DP World Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “The Banana Port is not just a national project – it is a regional game-changer. It will unlock new trade corridors for the DRC, reduce logistics costs, and catalyse socio-economic development. The integration of a single window system and improved road connectivity will further enhance the port’s role as a strategic logistics hub. Beyond boosting trade, this major project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, contributing to inclusive economic growth. It reflects our commitment to working together with the authorities of the DRC to strengthen the country’s position within global maritime trade.”

The Banana Port project is part of DP World’s broader strategy to invest in transformative logistics infrastructure across Africa, fostering sustainable economic growth and strengthening global connectivity for the continent.