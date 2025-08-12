– Kicking off his India visit aimed at deepening bilateral economic and business ties, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Aug 12 witnessed Singapore firms inking agreements committing more than 200 billion rupees’ (S$2.93 billion) worth of investments in Maharashtra state.

In addition, DPM Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, visited PSA’s port operations at Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal and inaugurated CapitaLand Investment’s (CLI) first data centre in Navi Mumbai – touted as being two of the more significant investments by Singapore firms in Maharashtra.

“These investments underscore the growing bilateral economic partnership between Singapore and India and Singapore’s confidence in India’s long-term economic trajectory,” the Republic’s Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Aug 12.

DPM Gan was in Mumbai ahead of the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable to be held in New Delhi over two days from Aug 13.

His visit also precedes Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s visit to the world’s fourth-largest economy in early September as Singapore and India mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Plans are afoot to elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore in 2024. India is set to follow Australia, Vietnam and France with this level of relations with the Republic.

Both Asian nations have also been aggressively courting economic and security partners amid a fracturing world order, with US President Donald Trump’s administration upending longstanding US commitments to the post-Cold War order and imposing trade tariffs on its closest allies.

The inauguration of CLI’s new data centre in Navi Mumbai comes as the global real asset manager expands its data centre operations in key cities in India.

Mumbai is India’s financial capital and the capital of Maharashtra.

The data centre sector is a growing area of cooperation between Singapore and India, which is looking to become a global hub for this business. Its data centre growth is fuelled by a large number of internet users, availability of land, and the adoption of cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

At the inauguration of the data centre, DPM Gan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for CLI to invest more than 192 billion rupees in Mumbai and Pune.

CLI said the planned investments in Maharashtra will be in business parks, data centres, logistics, and industrial parks. This will add to the business parks the company has in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, on top of the 12 industrial and logistics parks it runs in India.

The company added that the investments are part of a “broader growth strategy for India” and that it aims to increase its funds under management from more than $8 billion to some $15 billion by 2028.

DPM Gan also witnessed Singapore-based investment firm Mapletree Investments inking an MOU to invest 30 billion rupees to develop infrastructure in Maharashtra, including data centres, industrial parks and logistics parks.

Additionally, he witnessed an MOU being signed between Manipal Health Enterprises and the Maharashtra government to facilitate a proposed investment by the former to construct and run a multi-speciality hospital in the city of Nagpur.

DPM Gan and Mr Fadnavis toured Phase 2 of PSA Mumbai, a container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai operated by the international arm of PSA.

The Phase 2 extension, when completed, would make PSA Mumbai India’s largest single container terminal.

DPM Gan will next head to New Delhi, where he will lead the Singapore delegation at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.

He will be accompanied by Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng, and Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow.

They will meet Indian Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

India and Singapore share close political, defence and economic ties, with a constant exchange of high-level visits. Singapore is India’s top foreign investor and has accounted for about 24 per cent of India’s foreign direct investment equity inflows since 2000. Meanwhile, Indian investment in Singapore has grown from $481 million in 2004 to about $31.6 billion in 2023.

The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable is a mechanism that the Indian government has termed as “unique” as it brings various ministers from both sides together to explore how the two countries can expand cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the roundtable on Aug 13 “is an important ministerial-level platform between Singapore and India to drive cooperation in new and emerging areas”.