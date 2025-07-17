In a powerful moment of recognition and achievement, Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr.– renowned faith leader, social innovator, and financial freedom advocate—received The International President’s Award of Excellence, presented by Elsie Cooke-Holmes, International President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., during the public program “At the Fortitude Rising: A Celebration of Resilience in the Pursuit of Excellence” at the Sorority’s 57th National Convention taking place in Washington, D.C on Thursday July 10th.

This national honor comes as Dr. Soaries marks another major milestone: the release of the second edition of his best-selling book, Say Yes to No Debt: Your Complete Guide to Financial Freedom—a bold and expanded roadmap to economic liberation in the 21st century.

What began with 71 participants in a church basement in 2005 has since grown into the DFREE® Financial Freedom Movement, a global initiative that has transformed thousands of lives across faith-based institutions, community organizations, and urban centers. This new edition is being launched as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the DFREE® Movement, which was born out of a grassroots response to rising consumer debt and widening wealth gaps.

Over the past two decades, DFREE® has become a leading force in economic justice—offering digital tools, live events, corporate partnerships, and faith-based training programs designed to help individuals and families achieve lasting financial freedom. Today, it stands as a transformative model for closing the racial wealth gap and building sustainable legacies in underserved communities.

With the second edition, Dr. Soaries continues to deliver fresh insight and relevant strategies for navigating today’s financial realities. His DFREE Movement has changed the lives of thousands across the United States and throughout the continent of Africa.

“This book is the foremost guide to joyous, debt-free living and offers keys to unshackle conspicuous consumption,” says Bishop T.D. Jakes, CEO of TDJ Enterprises and New York Times bestselling author.

“A must-read for anyone seeking a practical guide for avoiding and overcoming financial failure,” adds Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “I encourage all church and organizational leaders to join the DFREE® movement.”

Highlights from the Second Edition:

Updated economic data and real-world financial strategies

New chapters on gambling addiction, increasing income, entrepreneurship, and estate planning

A deep dive into financial stress and mental health

The psychology of debt: why we borrow and how to break free

Complete workbooks and group study guides

Homeownership as a pathway to generational wealth

National Book Signing Tour Underway

Kicking off in Washington, D.C. at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention, the book launch will include a national tour with stops at major churches, conferences, and cultural events across the country—from New York City and Dallas to Tulsa, Louisville, and beyond.

In the second edition of Say Yes to No Debt, Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. offers a heartfelt dedication to his longtime friend and mentor, civil rights icon Reverend Jesse Jackson. Throughout the book, Dr. Soaries draws from his personal journey to deliver a message of financial liberation grounded in authenticity, purpose, and lived experience.

“I spent 13 years trapped in a cycle of debt,” says Dr. Soaries. “What I learned is that becoming debt-free is not the goal—it’s the starting point. This edition helps people move from financial survival to long-term wealth-building.”

Say Yes to No Debt: Your Complete Guide to Financial Freedom(Second Edition) is available now at https://store.dbsoaries.com/collections/books