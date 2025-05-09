



Dr. Mehmet Oz believes it is the “patriotic duty” of Americans to stay healthy, but hearing the assertion from the head of Medicare and Medicaid, which are currently facing potential cuts, did not inspire patriotism in all Americans. “Seventy percent of the money we spend is on chronic illness, and we’re not getting our money’s worth,” Oz said Fox News Thursday. “So for folks listening right now, it’s your patriotic duty to be as healthy as you can.”



Critics bristled to the comment, accusing Oz of blaming patients for illness while ignoring health determinants like affordability, access and socioeconomic barriers. “Then make health care affordable and reinstate not having medical debt affect credit scores,” one user replied. Others pointed to recent GOP-led policies—such as proposed cuts to Medicare and Medicaid and tariffs on prescription drugs—as counterproductive and hypocritical. “Cutting Medicare, Medicaid, and putting tariffs on prescription drugs hardly makes us healthier,” wrote one. “In fact, I would say that is unpatriotic.” So, if you have some sort of illness, which you do not control, such as Cancer, such as Heart ailments, congenital diseases, you are not a patriot? This is not common sense, this is a denial of the rights of all citizens. — PaulCA – Be humorous, we’re only here once. (@BabbleBabble11) May 9, 2025

Some pushed back against the idea that individuals should carry patriotic responsibility for chronic or congenital illness. “Cancer doesn’t care if you’re healthy or not,” one post read, while another sarcastically added, “I guess I just chose Type 1 diabetes when I was young—what an unAmerican a**hole I am.” Healthcare advocates and progressives also took issue with the lack of systemic solutions. “Then why don’t we have universal healthcare, you know, so we can all fulfill our patriotic duty?” a user asked. Many resented the statement’s framing, even if they agreed with his message. “Being healthy is important, but calling it a ‘patriotic duty’ is just a convenient way to shame people while ignoring the systemic healthcare issues that make wellness inaccessible for many,” read another comment. When you hear “it’s your patriotic duty to be as healthy as you can,” just run away as fast as you can. 🏃 — Scott 𝕏  (@bullriders1) May 9, 2025

Oz made similar comments when he was sworn in last month, going on to suggest that Americans should save money on drugs by staying healthy. Originally published on Latin Times