The Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, which will recreate the classic role-playing game in the graphical style of Square Enix’s Octopath Traveller series, now “draws near” as it’s confirmed to be a multiplatform title.
A post on X/Twitter teasing the game, which was announced in May 2021 but has gone practically unheard of since, confirmed it will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
“The legend of Erdrick draws near,” the post reads, while a short teaser video ends with the phrase: “The legacy begins.” This suggests Square Enix is close to revealing a proper look at the game and perhaps a release date, potentially during a showcase in summer 2024 when E3 once took place.
Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was announced as a recreation of the 1988 original, meaning it will arrive more than three decades later. The HD-2D style was coined when Square Enix released Octopath Traveller for Nintendo Switch in 2018, which had 2D characters moving through high quality backgrounds in a tribute to classic turn-based RPGs.
These graphics contributed to the game’s 9/10 review from IGN. “Octopath Traveler’s beautiful style and outstanding take on traditional turn-based combat make it a game that pushes JRPGs forward rather than simply paying homage to the greats,” we said.
Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelance reporter. He’ll talk about The Witcher all day.
