MORNING Live fans are left hot under the collar after Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies appeared on the latest episode.

Gethin Jones and the 39-year-old business mogul presented Thursday morning’s instalment of the popular BBC talk show.

4 Sara Davies left fans in awe after she replaced Kym Marsh on Morning Live Credit: BBC

4 Dragons Den Sara Davies discussed current issues with Gethin Jones Credit: BBC

Morning Live viewers were graced with Sara’s appearance this morning as she filled in for an ill Kym Marsh.

As the show aired, the Dragons Den star posted two pictures of her in the Morning Live studio on her X(Twitter) page, including one snap with the usual show host, Gethin, and another where she can be seen posing on the famous BBC sofa.

The no-nonsense 39-year-old, who is usually seen in dresses and skirts while deciding which business idea to sign, donned a figure-hugging denim jumpsuit that complimented her busty curves and a full face of glam.

Her look was accessorised with a pair of shiny red stilettos and glistening jewellery.

She captioned the post: “Look where I’m at today! I’m presenting @BBCMorningLive with my mate @GethincJones – let me know who will be watching!!”

Fans swarmed her comments sections with compliments as one penned: “ Love your jumpsuit, where is it from. Great job, by the way, love watching you x.”

A second typed: “Fab show today. Love the haggling tips.”

Another penned: “You looked absolutely beautiful. Love the outfit, just stunning, hun.”

A fourth followed: “You are SO beautiful and charming.”

While another user commented on her presenting skills as they advised her: “You look a bit nervous, darling. Chill.”

During the episode, Gethin and Sara discussed the rise of holiday fraud with ex Crime Watch host Rav Wilding.

They also unpacked the second season of The Traitors so far while celebrated deaf chef Yvonne Cobb’s slow-cooked beef and dumplings kept the audience at home hungry.

Sara’s appearance on the show comes after the usual host, Kym, fell ill last month, which left fans puzzled about why stalwart Gethin appeared on screen with Rav.

Gethin, 45, revealed that the former Coronation Street star had called in sick just hours before the show went live.

He said: “You stepped in because Kym Marsh, she’s not here, she’s meant to be, but she’s ill, isn’t she?”

Rav, 46, added: “Yeah, she is, unfortunately.

“So she called in a few hours ago. She’s sick, possibly stress-related, I think she’s a lot going on at the moment and possibly shingles as well – nasty if she’s got that.”

He added: “Kym, I know you’re watching at home, get well soon.”

Gethin replied: “It’s just so nasty, she’s got so much going on with her dad at the moment.

“David’s been on Morning Live talking about his prostate cancer, and we know that doctors can no longer treat him.”

The presenter then welcomed Dr Oscar into the conversation, and they discussed shingles.

4 Dragons Den Sara Davies and Gethin Jones welcomed a hand full of guests on the show, including the upcoming ITV’s Gladiator stars Credit: BBC