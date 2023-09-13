Austin, TX –

Drake has aired out a security guard for failing to act quickly after a fan rushed his stage during a recent stop on his It’s All a Blur Tour.

Drizzy was talking to his loyal fanbase during his concert in Austin, Texas on Monday (September 11) when someone in the crowd somehow managed to make their way onto the stage.

As the fan — who was in his late teens or early 20s — approached the 6 God, he extended his hand out to give the rap superstar a dap, but was greeted with a shove from Drake.

After his initial surprise, Drizzy eventually dapped up the fan and gently escorted him to the side of the stage himself. “Y’all not doing security out here?” he asked into the mic, addressing the the venue’s seemingly lax security staff.

A burly, bald-headed security guard eventually climbed the steps onto the stage and yanked the fan by his arm, but his pedestrian pace only further irked the OVO hitmaker.

“Boy, you slow as fuck!” Drake snapped.

Drake’s summer trek has had no shortage of eventful moments. Most recently, the Toronto native shared a photo on Instagram of him posing next to an enormous collection of bras that he’s amassed on the road.

The undergarments, laid out nearly on the floor behind him, came in all different colors, styles and sizes, and while it’s unclear exactly how many were in the picture, it looked to be well over 100. Drake, meanwhile, could be seen flashing a huge smile while holding his arms out wide.

“Bruh got a library full of bras [crying face emoji],” JELEEL! reacted in the comments section, while producer BNYX added: “Praying for dude that had to lay these out. they’re organized by size.”

Kevin Durant jokingly crowned his close friend “Tity Boy” — a nod to 2 Chainz’s alias — while Anderson .Paak chimed in with: “It’s the black boy joy for me.”

Meanwhile, during a show in Seattle in August, one fan excitedly tossed a bra that she claimed belonged to her mother on stage, arousing Drake’s interest.

“This is your mother’s bra that you brought to the show?” he asked while holding the bra. “Where’s your mama at? You gotta send her my love, and tell her to get Instagram ASAP.”

As he looked over the bra, he said that the 46J bra was “insane” before remarking that he could “use this shit as a du-rag.”