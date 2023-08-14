Drake has unfollowed Bobbi Althoff on Instagram and their full interview has been scrubbed from YouTube weeks after linking up.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Drizzy and Althoff were no longer following one another, which led to the interview also being nowhere to be found on The Really Good Podcast page. Although, short clips from the interview still exist.

It’s unclear if the two had a falling out or if this is part of a publicity stunt for more content in the pipeline. However, Althoff pulled up to Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum over the weekend and she posted a clip looking annoyed while everyone sang along to “SICKO MODE.”

“Really in my element here @ this guys concert,” she captioned the post to Instagram.

Bobbi Althoff & Drake unfollowed each other on instagram and she seems to have deleted any content from her Drake interview on socials. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XFH9qHCkG2 — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) August 14, 2023

One fan speculated it had to do with Bobbi’s reaction to seeing Drake in concert: “Bobbi acting weird at Drake’s concert is weird. You know light skin wasn’t going to take it well.”

Althoff has parlayed connecting with the 6 God into more rap interviews, as she’s had Lil Yachty and Tyga on her podcast with an Offset interview in the pipeline as well.

related news Drake Yells At Man For Fighting Woman Over Towel He Threw Into Audience August 14, 2023

Bobbi explained to Cosmopolitanthat she noticed Drake liking social media posts of her interview with comedian Funny Marco, which compelled her to shoot her shot and try to get Drizzy as a guest.

“I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot,” she said. “I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes.

“He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode.”

This isn’t exactly a rare occurrence for Drake, as he previously unfollowed Ice Spice after showing her love and inviting her to his Toronto estate last year.

Some even speculated that Drizzy took shots at the “Munch” rapper on Her Loss but she clarified that he’s still a mentor figure to her.

“[Drake and I] talk all the time and we’re always just laughing about some things that go on,” Ice Spice confirmed. “And I’ll ask him, ‘What should I do with this?’ Or, ‘How’d you go about this?’ or, ‘Did you ever experience that?’ And he’ll – I’m not going to give real examples, but – he’ll tell me, ‘I did this and you should do that too, because you can.’ And I’ll be like, ‘You’re right. Period. I’m going to do that.’ It’s like coach vibes.”