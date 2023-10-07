Drake has been having issues with permission of late, first with Halle Berry and now the Pet Shop Boys.

On Friday (October 6), the iconic synth-pop duo took to social media to point out that Drizzy had used the hook from one of their songs without having gotten the green light first. Just hours after Drake’s highly anticipated eighth studio album went live, the English pair made it clear that they had no say in the matter.

“Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of ‘West End girls’ in the track ‘All the Parties’ on his new album. No credit given or permission requested,” they wrote on Twitter alongside the album cover of For All The Dogs. “West End Girls” was a number 1 Billboard hit for the group back in 1986.

Check out the post below:

Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of “West End girls” in the track “All the Parties” on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.#PetText#kobaltmusic#WestEndgirls#Drake#PetShopBoyspic.twitter.com/P5siIccTw9 — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) October 6, 2023

Just last month, the Toronto native rubbed Halle Berry the wrong way after he used a photo of her to promote his new single with SZA, allegedly without permission.

In mid-September, the Monster’s Ball star took to Instagram and posted a quote on a pink square that seemed to imply she wasn’t a fan of the Scorpion rapper’s latest promotional efforts. “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!” she wrote.

In the comments section, a fan asked what she’d thought of the “Slime You Out” cover art and Berry wasted no time before sharing her thoughts.

“Didn’t get my permission,” she wrote. “That’s not cool I thought better of him !”

She then followed that comment up with another, adding: “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on !”

For the “Slime You Out” cover art, Drake opted to use a 2012 photo of Berry being slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The SZA-assisted single was first released by itself and then added to the new album when it was released on October 6.