Drake has been put on blast by a Baltimore artist named Rye Rye who claimed she was sampled on For All The Dogs.

Rye Rye took to social media on Friday (October 6) after realizing her “What” ad-lib had unknowingly been used on the 21 Savage-assisted “Calling For You.”

“I WANNA BE FLATTERED SO BAD but now I feeel like this n-gga trolling @champagnepapi this shit crazy this millionaire used my sample for the 2nd time .. I really loved Drake as an artist but shit like this throw you off,” she wrote.

“I’m laughing but it’s really not funny @champagnepapi DRAKE I EXPECT MORE OF YOU OMG ..yall I might go into a deep depression again but I’m happy too but also I feel played with.”

Rye Rye continued: “Me and @blaqstarr FR should be getting our credit but this also lets me know I’m legendary lol Thank you But stop taking advantage of black women dawgggg.”

The uncredited vocals originally landed on the deluxe edition of Rye’s 2012 album Go! Pop! Bang!.

Like how tf lil John chair squeaking sample get credited on currents over my actual voice WTF ..I’m feeling angry inside all over again.. I feel so disrespected.. guess that’s how the game goes huh lol bettttt — Rye Rye (@RyeRye) October 6, 2023

“Calling For You” landed as track no. 3 on For All The Dogs and is produced by a phalanx that includes Lil Yachty, PoWR Trav, Jaystolaa, 40, Gentuar Memishi, Glyn Brown and Cash Cobain.

“You need to hire a lawyer and really track down who is relapsing your vocals for use and go from there … legit crazy at this point how you’re not being properly credited,” a friend urged in the comments.

Unfortunately for the “21 Jump Street” artist, this isn’t the first time Rye Rye’s vocals have popped up on a Drake record in an uncredited fashion.

Last year, a similar situation transpired when her ad-libs appeared on Honestly, Nevermind‘s “Currents.”

