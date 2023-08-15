Drake has publicly endorsed Teezo Touchdown, who hasn’t yet released his debut album but is now properly set up to succeed when it drops.

On Tuesday (August 15), Drizzy shared a series of photos on his Instagram hyping up the 30-year-old rapper and singer’s rookie project. In the post’s caption, he wrote: “Usually it’s a cut throat cryptic caption for the ones that turned on the gang members but tonight I just heard some of the best music ever so I am happy and I will spare you little birdies thanks to @teezotouchdown.”

On Saturday (August 12), Teezo revealed that how do you sleep at night? is set to release on September 9. The news of his first full-length project prompted shout outs and support from a number of his A-list peers.

“YAY,” wrote Tyler, the Creator in the comments, whereas Lil Yachty added: “It’s your time brother.” Don Toliver simply replied with a dynamite emoji. The Texas artist has worked with the aforementioned musicians in addition to being featured on Travis Scott’s Utopia most recently.

Though a tracklist for the upcoming album hasn’t been revealed yet, Teezo has dropped a number of singles, such as “Rock Paper Strippers,” “5 O’Clock” and “Familiarity” to create a buzz around his first LP.

Last year, Drake showed love to Chicago rapper LUCKI on his Instagram Story by sharing one of the lyrics from his album, FLAWLESS LIKE ME.

The 6 God hopped on his IG Story in September with a screen capture of the lyrics to the song, “13,” which references the Toronto rapper.

The verse in question alludes to Drake’s love for the city of Houston, with LUCKI rapping: “I’m in Houston, I feel like Aubrey, I just spoiled a ho in ghost.”

Drake shared the post, and when LUCKI caught wind of it, he jumped on Twitter to share the news while also celebrating landing Future as a feature. He also retweeted a picture of HITS Daily Double projected sales chart that shows LUCKI coming in at No. 13 with 22,000 units moved.

“I got Future on my album, I charted & Drake just posted me. NEPTUNE’s OUTTA THERE,” LUCKI tweeted. “I can’t believe I charted. If you know me im always talking about people first week numbers so this is crazy to me. I’ll never get over this. Let’s get in top 10skiii!!!!!!!”