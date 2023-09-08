Glendale, Arizona –

Drake‘s tour has thrilled fans but not everyone in attendance is loving the show as Derrick Rose was seen playing games on his phone in the midst of the concert.

The NBA star’s wife, Alaina Rose, put him on blast at Wednesday night’s show (September 6) in Glendale, Arizona as part of Drizzy’s It’s All A Blur Tour.

The clip posted to Alaina’s Instagram Story found the Memphis Grizzlies point guard unbothered playing chess on his phone and not paying attention to Drake performing a dance-tinged version of “Work” and the chaos surrounding him.

“WHEN I MAKE MY HUSBAND COME OUTSIDE,” she captioned the video playfully jabbing her NBA hubby.

Drake concert bores Derrick Rose who’d rather play chess than watch the show 😂 pic.twitter.com/HmuAkWNeMD — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 8, 2023

It’s unclear what happened in D-Rose’s relationship with Drake and his music as he previously joined the 6 God on stage at the NYC stop of his Summer 16 Tour shortly after the former MVP was traded from his hometown Chicago Bulls to the New York Knicks.

“I’m gonna stay on stage tonight but there’s one guy you gotta thank for that. I just wanna know if New York City could make some noise for him,” he said while welcoming Derrick and his son, PJ, on stage in 2016. “New York City, I want you to make some noise for the legendary D-Rose tonight.”

On his 2nd night in MSG, Drake brought Derrick Rose and his son PJ on stage!!!! 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/3i04sxHt8g — ✶✶✶✶ (@NotARoleModeI) August 6, 2016

It appears like D-Rose may have had a lot on his mind as NBC5 Chicago has reported that Derrick and partner Alaina Rose reportedly hosted a small marriage ceremony on Thursday (September 7) in California.

The former New York Knick guard and Alaina got engaged in October 2021 when Rose got down on a knee and proposed at center court in an empty Madison Square Garden. The couple have been linked to one another since 2016 and share two children together.

As for the rest of Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour, he’ll enjoy a rare couple of days off this weekend before heading to Texas for seven shows next week spread out across the state in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Drizzy could perhaps use the time off to try and find some love to inspire his songwriting considering Lil Yachty recently revealed Drake finds it hard to write love songs these days.

“I asked him a while ago, I said something like, ‘Man, why don’t you make songs like you used to?’” Lil Boat began. “I was like, ‘Why don’t you make love songs, like those songs that makes people miss they ex and shit?’

“I think he explained to me how it’s hard for him to make music about things he isn’t dealing with or experiencing, which opened an eye for me because me on the other hand, as a songwriter, I can just go make some shit up.”

He continued: “I can go create a scenario, I can create a story, I can make a song about a girl I never met. I can make a love song about a relationship I’ve never been in.

“[But] for him, everything is real. Everything is pulled from something. Maybe he hasn’t been in love in a while to make love, deep love music or whatever the case may be.