Drake apparently isn’t done taking shots at Joe Budden just yet.

Drizzy and the Slaughterhouse MC-turned-podcast-host continued their social media back-and-forth on Monday (October 9), as the scope of the battle widened to include cohosts and managers.

Drake posted a a carousel of tour photos to Instagram, and ended it with a shot of Budden kneeling next to a carrying case of some kind. (A zoomed out version of that photo can be seen below.)

“I thank god for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics,” read the caption, a shot at Budden’s career as a podcaster.

The feud began when Drake took issue with Budden’s critique of the Canadian superstar’s new album For All The Dogs on The Joe Budden Podcast. Budden lamented that Drake, who turns 37 later this month, was still rapping about topics more suitable for someone a decade-plus younger.

“I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today,” Budden said.

related news Drake Footage Praising Joe Budden Resurfaces In The Wake Of Their Back-&-Forth October 9, 2023

Drizzy fired back with a long screed accusing Budden, who announced that he was leaving music in 2018 in order to focus on broadcasting, of having “failed at music.”

Joe Budden Podcast co-host Parks Vallely also caught a shot. Drake went on Instagram to share a screenshot of Parks, writing: “Imagine listening to Mark Zuckerberg tell the next generation about good verses and turnt beats.”

Parks responded by posting the credits of Drake’s 2018 DJ Premier-produced track “Sandra’s Rose,” which Parks engineered — the implicit argument being that Drake himself had listened to the supposed Zuckerberg lookalike about just that.

On Sunday (October 8), Joe Budden jumped back into the fray by posting a photo of himself in a pool, looking at his phone.

That same day, Budden’s manager Ian Schwartzman commented on the situation.

“Joe budden [sic] is the most important figure in media,” he wrote on X. “Unconventional in approach, untethered to any agenda driven entity, no relationships interfere with his true opinions. No stage name, no act, a former emcee turned media mogul with the world constantly listening and watching.”

Check out both posts below: