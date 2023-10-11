Drake has unveiled a dazzling new chain that he’s hoping will inspire Toronto’s sports teams to championship success.

The 6 God took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (October 10) to share a video of a colorful chain designed by celebrity jeweler Alex Moss.

The diamond-encrusted piece features a pendant of the CN Tower, the jewel of Toronto’s skyline, with a red raptor and blue jay clinging to it — a nod to the city’s basketball and baseball teams, respectively.

Attached to back of the chain itself is a glistening clasp featuring the logo of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

“A project with my brother for ending it in the 6 and dropping on the 6th in the 6,” Drake wrote, referencing the October 6 release of his new album For All the Dogs and his It’s All a Blur Tour, which recently wrapped up in Toronto.

He also promised to gift the chain to whichever team brings a ring back to the city, writing: “We call it the crown jewel @alexmoss any team that wins a chip we bring this straight to you for the whole off season.”

Moss posted a video of the chain to his own Instagram page, soundtracked by Drake and J. Cole‘s “First Person Shooter.”

“The Crown Jewel Of Toronto @champagnepapi,” he wrote in the caption. “For All The Dogs #AMNY.”

Drake has collaborated with Alex Moss in the past, creating a piece called “Previous Engagements” in December 2022.

The chain contained 42 diamond engagement rings in honor of all the times that Drizzy considered popping the question, but didn’t.

The necklace had 351.38 carats in diamonds, with each one mounted on 18-carat white gold and placed using the eagle claw technique. It took jewelers 14 months to create the piece.

“‘Previous Engagements,’ for all the times he thought about it but never did,” the narrator said in a video showcasing the chain. “A true wonder of the jewelry world. Presented by Alex Moss New York and Drake.”

In August 2022, Drake flexed a shiny new Richard Millie watch and glamorous ring from Alex Moss to celebrate beating The Beatles 55-year Billboard Hot 100 record.

The ring was called “The Godfather Ring” and contained 18 karat white gold and oval diamonds. “100 in the top 20 I can’t do the rubber strap with that stat line,” Drake captioned a video at the time.