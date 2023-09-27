Drake had nothing but praise for Atlanta and its contributions to Hip Hop during his first of two performances in the city this week.

On Monday (September 25), Drizzy took the stage at the State Farm Arena along with local hero 21 Savage. During his set, the Canadian star made it clear that he recognized just how much the Southern metropolis has done for his craft.

“Where would any of us be without Atlanta?” he began. “All the love that you show, all the musicians that you birth, all the contributions that you give — this is hands down the most important place in rap music, you should be very proud of yourselves.”

He added: “All the artists that I’ve done the greatest work with, all the artists that I love, all the artists that inspire me — majority of them come from right here in Atlanta.”

The 6 God is currently in the final stages of his North American tour, after which he plans on releasing his next album, For All The Dogs.

He recently updated his packed schedule to accommodate both commitments: seeing the It’s All A Blur tour through till the end and unleashing his next tracklist.

In mid-September, the Canadian rapper took to social media to let fans know that he has found a way to deliver on both promises. After initially setting a September 22 release date for his upcoming project, he postponed the drop by two weeks to October 6.

“Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” he wrote on his IG Stories. “I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure/ For all the dogs October 6th/ Its only right…”

So far, Drake has cancelled two shows without offering remedies. The It’s All A Blur Tour was set to commence on July 16 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, but was then pushed to September 20, which was also cancelled soon after. His show at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO, on September 8 was also called off just three days before the date.

As of now, both events have yet to be rescheduled. The trek’s final date is set to take place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH, on October 9 — three days after the new release date of his upcoming LP.