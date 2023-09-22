Drake has flexed his acting chops by showcasing his best country impression amid announcing a new personal milestone.

“Me and my partna’ we done gone country on ya’ll mane,” Drake said in a video clip posted to Instagram this week — touting a country accent, while donning a light blue denim hat bearing an American flag. “We said we was going to do it for a lot of years — we doing it today.”

“The sale is made, for sure” he continued while offering a tour of his new property in a golf cart. “They said 10 horses belong to the property and four of them are boarding horses,” added Drizzy, explaining people need a “nice place” to board their prized ponies.

“Yeah, buddy. Yeah, buddy. You got to drop a new one for this,” he added jokingly. “If you see your girl at the Lover Boy Lane it’s over.”

Drake does his best “country” impression after finding new home in Houston 😂 pic.twitter.com/F9SPrjTkDp — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 21, 2023

Earlier this week, during a tour stop in Houston, Texas, Champagne Papi revealed he found his home away from home in the Bayou City.

“I want to tell you something – I’m excited I get to share this with night two — I had to make it official first. I’ve been looking for a long time trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live, where I belong outside of Toronto,” he began in a clip captured by a fan, to an uproar of fans.

“And I finally, finally after all these years found me a place in Houston, Texas,” he revealed. Concluding with a country accent he announced, “So ya’ll be seeing me around – yeah.”

Nearly a decade ago, in 2014, the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rhymer was honored with his very own “Drake Day” in Houston. So, it seems suiting he’d land in a city that has shown him so much love.

However, the love might not last long as he’s been accused of shading Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion during a recent tour stop in her hometown.