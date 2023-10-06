Drake‘s new album For All the Dogs is finally here — stream it below.

The eagerly anticipated project arrived on streaming services early Friday morning (October 6) following a slight delay from its scheduled midnight release, which Drizzy apologized for on Instagram.

Clocking in at 23 songs, the album boasts guest appearances from J. Cole, 21 Savage, SZA, Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bad Bunny, Yeat and Teezo Touchdown.

SZA co-stars on the previously released “Slime You Out,” which recently topped the Billboard Hot 100, as well as another song called “Rich Baby Daddy.”

Behind the boards, production comes from Boi1-da, Noah “40” Shebib, Southside, Tay Keith, BNYX, Conductor Williams and more. Drake’s NBA pal Kevin Durant is also listed in the credits as the album’s A&R.

Check out the tracklist below:

Prior to the release of For All the Dogs, Drake hosted an episode of his Table For One radio show on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 channel, during which he shed light on his latest album.

“I just got out of the studio, fourth quarter magic. Me and Cole going crazy. Me and Cole went crazy tonight. Shout out J. Cole,” he told listeners, referencing his “First Person Shooter” collaboration with the Dreamville superstar.

“We’re here, and I’m very, very proud, I’m very, very grateful that any of you are still interested in even listening to what The Boy’s gotta say. And I hope that we’ll find common ground once again.”

He added: “I do think that you’re really gonna enjoy this. I think I did my fucking job, if I do say so myself.”

related news Drake Seemingly Takes Aim At Kanye West On ‘8AM In Charlotte’: Listen October 5, 2023

For All the Dogs extends the most prolific stretch of Drake’s decorated career, marking his fourth full-length release in just over two years following 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and last year’s Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss, his joint album with 21 Savage.

“I look around at all these faces. I know it’s summertime, I gotta give you shit!” he told fans during the opening night of his It’s All a Blur Tour in Chicago in July.

“I don’t know about these guys that go away for three, four, five years and wanna chill out and all that shit. That’s not me.”

Stream For All the Dogs below: