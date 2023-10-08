Drake has released a new visual from his recent For All The Dogs album — this time, for his single “Another Late Night” featuring his rap BFF Lil Yachty.

On Friday (October 6), the Cole Bennett-directed video dropped. It shows Drizzy and Lil Boat having a trippy time while surrounded by wolves and colorful lights. You can see the clip below. The video was shot in just two hours, according to Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade YouTube page.

Lyrically, Drizzy doesn’t hold back. The song addresses haters commenting on his friendship with British actress Millie Bobby Brown, and puns on the name of A$AP Rocky. Drake received some criticism for his friendship with Brown back in 2018, when the then 14-year-old actress told the media that they communicate via text. The ‘Stranger Things’ star said that Drake was a “great role model” who gives her advice “about boys.”

“My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin’, ayy/Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look/Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’/Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes/Open up that shit, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin’, ayy/I ain’t pretty flacko, bitch, this shit get really rocky, ayy, what?” he raps over the fast-paced production.

Yachty takes a more braggadocious tone.

“It’s Lil Boat, I’m practically now from the 6ix (Pssh, pssh)/My doggy Luxxy ignorant, he from the bricks/Thinkin’ ’bout this styro cup, really Wockin’/Let her fuck on one my opps, let’s see who really poppin’,” he spits.

Drake recently surprised Lil Yachty’s audience when the Yachty rolled through Toronto on October 3 for his Field Trip Tour.

The 6 God could be seen lurking in the crowd up in the balcony section. Needless to say, Drake’s presence didn’t go unnoticed and at some point during the show he jumped on the mic himself.

“Aye Boat,” Drake said while rocking colorful hair accessories. “I know you been going crazy tonight. First of all, I just wanna say, y’all make some noise for one of my best friends in the muthafuckin’ world.

“You been going crazy tonight. I haven’t been home in four months, so you take yourself a little break. I’ma try some shit out.”

related news Drake Called Out By Pet Shop Boys For Using One Of Their Songs Without Clearance October 7, 2023

From the comfort of the VIP section, Drake then proceeded to perform his “Meltdown” collaboration from Travis Scott‘s UTOPIA, which sent the hometown crowd into a frenzy.

Drake’s appearance at Lil Yachty’s show comes on the heels of the “Poland” rapper explaining how they differ in terms of how they approach life and music.

“Me and him are kind of different when it comes to lifestyle,” Yachty recently told Complex. “We’re really similar as people, but as far as life, we’re very different. I don’t go out, he loves to go out, he loves to host people, he loves to party and I don’t like people that much.”

He continued: “And I record every day all day, where he kind of is very selective on his recording days as he has more of a life than I do. And, he is much more into actually living life as to where I am literally trying to record music every day.”