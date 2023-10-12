Drake has been critical of the Grammy Awards in recent years, but he appears to have changed his tune ahead of the 2024 ceremony.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Drake and 21 Savage‘s joint album Her Loss has been submitted for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at next year’s Grammys.

Hits from the project including “Rich Flex” and “Spin Bout U” have also been submitted for categories like Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, among others.

However, it’s unclear if Drake himself made the submissions. THR notes that Academy members — such as songwriters, producers and engineers — have the authority to submit material that they worked on for consideration.

Drizzy previously withdrew his two nominations at the 2022 Grammys and downplayed the Recording Academy’s importance while accepting the Best Rap Song award for “God’s Plan” in 2019.

“This is a business where sometimes it’s up to a bunch of people who might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York or anybody else, or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis [Scott],” he said.

“But my point is you’ve already won if you have people singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown.”

The 6 God didn’t submit any of his solo material last year, but still ended up taking home silverware thanks to his appearance on Future’s “Wait For U,” which won Best Melodic Rap Performance.

He also aired his grievances with the Grammys in 2020 when The Weeknd‘s chart-topping, multi-platinum After Hours album was snubbed.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” he wrote on social media.

The timing of Drake’s Grammys submissions is fitting considering he just recently expressed on his new album For All the Dogs that he’s still bitter about Esperanza Spalding winning Best New Artist over him in 2011.

He also rapped about using one of his Grammy Awards as doorstop on the J. Cole-assisted “First Person Shooter” — and later backed up his claim by posting a photo of it on social media.

The 36-year-old has won five Grammys in his decorated career, although he’s been nominated 51 times to date.

There could be other opportunities for Drake to pick up nominations and wins in 2024, with tracks he’s appeared on such as Travis Scott’s “Meltdown,” Young Thug’s “Oh U Went” and J Hus’ “Who Told You” also being submitted for consideration.