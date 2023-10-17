Drake has equaled Michael Jackson‘s record for the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Following the release of his new album For All the Dogs on October 6, Drizzy’s collaboration with J. Cole, “First Person Shooter,” debuted at No. 1 on the singles chart.

In doing so, Drake has matched Michael Jackson by securing 13 No. 1 singles on the Hot 100. Only The Beatles (20), Mariah Carey (19) and Rihanna (14) are ahead of them.

To celebrate, Drizzy took to Instagram to share an edited selfie of the late King of Pop wearing an OVO hoodie along with the caption: “Mooooooooood,” as well as a photo of himself wearing a sparkly, MJ-inspired glove while out at dinner.

In another post, the 6 God said that he believes he should’ve already beaten Jackson’s record — as he rapped about on “First Person Shooter,” coincidentally (“What the fuck, bro? I’m one away from Michael/ N-gga, beat it, n-gga, beat it”).

“Sicko Mode technically makes 14 but they didn’t count my feature so we got work to do,” he wrote, referencing his 2018 collaboration with Travis Scott.

In addition to “First Person Shooter” claiming the top spot, Drake also occupies seven of the top 10 positions on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 thanks to tracks from For All the Dogs.

“IDGAF” with Yeat debuted at No. 2, followed by “Virginia Beach” at No. 3, “Calling for You” at No. 5, “Slime You Out” with SZA at No. 6, “Daylight” at No. 8 and “Fear of Heights” at No. 10.

This week’s #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Oct. 21, 2023). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 16, 2023

“First Person Shooter” also marks J. Cole’s first ever No. 1 single on the Hot 100. He previously came close with “My Life” in 2021 and “All My Life,” his collaboration with Lil Durk from earlier this year — both of which peaked at No. 2.

Drake posthumously collaborated with Michael Jackson on “Don’t Matter to Me” from his 2018 album Scorpion.

Following MJ’s death in 2009, Drizzy spoke highly of the “Human Nature” hitmaker and how he grew up watching him.

“[Seeing] Michael Jackson, for me, was one of the first times that I really [felt] the power of an entertainer,” he told MTV at the time. “I remember having ‘Moonwalker’ — I remember having that on [VHS] cassette and I remember how religiously I used to watch it.

“I used to feel like, as a kid, it was the most amazing place for me to escape to, because it was this world that Michael created. He was the first artist that I ever experienced that really … you’d get lost in Michael Jackson, in his music, the imagery.”

He continued: “Now that I’m older I can look back and be like, ‘Wow.’ You know, he was one of the most consistent entertainers of all time. For me, I remember just how much I used to watch that movie and study it.

“It’s a big loss. I think he gave a lot to the world, though, so everyone is going to be sad about it. But I think Mike did something that will never be done again, so you can’t be that sad about it, you go to celebrate him.”