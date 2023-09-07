Drake has long expressed his Cam’ron and Dipset fandom, and he recently took a trip down memory lane with a classic Killa freestyle from the early 2000s.

On Tuesday (September 5), Drizzy took to his Instagram Story to share a clip of Cam freestyling while counting a stack of money on Rap City in 2003.

The clip goes viral quite often, and Drake happened to catch it on a music page as it recently made its rounds again. “There’ll never be another Dipset,” he captioned it.

Check out the post and freestyle below:

Drake fans out over classic Cam’ron freestyle: “There’ll never be another Dipset”https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/7MscgKXn1n — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 6, 2023

In January, Drake was actually crowned an honorary fifth member of Dipset after he brought the iconic Harlem group out during his two shows at the Apollo Theater.

During night one, Drizzy wore Cam’ron’s famous pink fur coat and hat, and was gifted a custom OVO x Dipset bracelet by Jim Jones.

“These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different — all the way in Canada,” the Toronto hitmaker told the crowd before Cam, Jim, Juelz and Freekey Zekey left the stage.

For the second night, Drake wore the Diplomats’ U.S. flag jacket that Cam’ron wore in his “Get ‘Em Girls” music video, while Santana and Jones rocked custom Dipset x OVO jackets designed by Jeff Hamilton.

Jim Jones previously revealed he passed on signing Drake prior to him becoming a star after dismissing him as an actor “in a wheelchair on the Disney Channel.”

“Drake definitely ran across my desk,” he said. “I got a call from Alan Grunblatt, I think I was on tour, and Alan was like, ‘I got this guy named Drake, he’s an actor, he’s on Degrassi.’ I’m like, ‘Who the fuck is Drake on Degrassi?’ He let me hear him rapping, like, this boy could rap his ass off.

“Then I looked at him, I’m like, ‘Boy, what do you mean? What am I going to do with boy? He’s an actor, he’s in a wheelchair on the Disney Channel.’ I’m like, ‘Boy, I don’t know how to make this work out.’”

He continued: “Once again, I just wasn’t seeing past what I seen in front of me. Weezy was smart enough to do so, and I remember being on another tour in the back of the bus and hearing Weezy and Drake rapping and Drake saying something about Princess Diana and it’s going crazy. I’m like, ‘Wow, life is crazy. This n-gga is dead nasty, fuck what he look like.’”