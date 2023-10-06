Drake fans believe he’s still dissing Pusha T on his new album For All the Dogs.

The 6 God’s latest project hit streaming services early Friday morning (October 6), and listeners have already theorized that a few choice bars on “Fear of Heights” are aimed at his long-running nemesis.

In his venomous second verse, Drizzy mentions Virginia, which could be a reference to either King Push’s home state or his wife, Virginia Williams (who he previously namedropped on 2018’s “Duppy Freestyle.”)

“You n-ggas some pussy, for real/ You n-ggas some sissy, for real/ Virginia, I pull up and chill/ You know you can’t come where I stay/ ‘Fore you get caught on a date/ ‘Fore you get put on a plate/ ‘Fore you get slid on like skates/ ‘Fore I get turned up like bass/ I know that look on they face/ Don’t tell me you’re scared of lil Drake/ Don’t tell me you’re scared of lil Aubrey,” he raps.

Drake’s apparent subliminal shots didn’t go unnoticed on social media, with one X user writing: “Sheesh drake basically told pusha t I go to virginia and chill all time see what happens u go to Toronto lmao.”

Another said: “‘Virginia I’ll pull up and chill’ – Drake Pusha is about to do bro bad.”

That wasn’t the only track that fans tied to Pusha T as another keen listener suggested that the airplane skit on “Calling For You” pokes fun at the Clipse rapper’s recent Twitter rant complaining about his issues with American Airlines.

Ironically, many thought leading into For All the Dogs that the opening song, “Virginia Beach,” would be aimed at Pusha, but that didn’t turn out to be the case.

Drake and Pusha T’s feud exploded in the summer of 2018 when they traded blows on “Duppy Freestyle” and “Story of Adidon.” More recently, Drizzy appeared to take shots at King Push, as well as his longtime ally Pharrell, on “Meltdown” from Travis Scott‘s UTOPIA.

While Pusha T has yet to react to For All the Dogs, he might not be hearing from Drake for a while as he revealed he’s stepping away from music to tend to his health.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” he said on his SiriusXM Radio show Table For One. “I need to focus on my health first and foremost … I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I need to get right.

“I have a lot of other things that I’d like to focus on, so I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what ‘a little bit’ is. Maybe a year or something, maybe a little longer.”