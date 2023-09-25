Drake has clapped back at Charlamagne Tha God in hilarious fashion after the radio host criticized his latest single, “Slime You Out.”

During a recent episode of his and Andrew Schultz’s Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne claimed that “nobody cared” about the song, despite the excitement surrounding Drake and SZA joining forces for the first time.

“What scares me — and it’s not a scare because Drake’s gonna be fine — Drake put out a song last Friday and… nobody cared. The Drake and SZA record,” he said.

When a member of the production team disagreed and argued that “people do like it,” Charlamagne replied: “It came out last Friday and people just started talking about the lyrics yesterday. ‘Cause I saw people posting about how he said something about, ‘Whipped and chained you like [American] slave.’

“I’m in the group chat and I’m like, ‘Damn, Drake put out this record Friday and people just getting to the lyrics on Monday? That’s not Drake-like!”

Charlamagne also admitted that he was surprised that Drake opted to release a “slow joint” and was expecting something “harder” given the title of his upcoming album.

“He’s gonna be fine, regardless,” he continued. “I just think that also when you look at the album cover and you hear the title, For All the Dogs, I think we were looking for something a little bit more harder, a little bit more aggressive. He came out with this slow joint with SZA.”

After catching wind of his comments, Drake took to his Instagram Stories on Monday (September 25) to issue a response, calling Charlamagne Tha God an “off brand Morris Chestnut.”

“In deep thought about how you the off brand Morris Chestnut,” Drizzy wrote underneath a photo of a pensive-looking Charlamagne from a 2022 Verywell Mind photoshoot, comparing him to the Boyz n the Hood actor.

He also posted a screenshot of a 2013 VladTV interview in which the Breakfast Club co-host took aim at Drake by saying: “It’s three sexual orientations out there: it’s gay, straight and Drake — and Drake is just a whole different type of breed.”

In another since-deleted post, the Her Loss hitmaker aired out his grievances with Charlamagne more directly by writing: “Are you ok Leonard?? You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type shit.

“Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya fucking goof.”

This is far from the first time that Drake and Charlamagne Tha God have traded jabs. The radio host has frequently bashed Drizzy over the years, from calling his 2020 hit “Toosie Slide” “wack” to comparing last year’s Honestly, Nevermind to “elevator music”.

Charlamagne even revealed back in 2015 that the OVO Sound boss would “come looking for me with mad people” in various cities due to his outspoken criticism.

The pair actually buried the hatchet later that year when Drake was seen popping bottles with the Power 105.1 host during his feud with rival station Hot 97 — fulfilling lyrics from his Meek Mill diss “Back to Back” (“You gon’ make me step out of my fuckin’ frame/ You gon’ make me buy bottles for Charlamagne.”)

The truce didn’t last long, though, as Charlamagne eventually resumed “hating” on Drake, who in turn hit back on various songs including 2018’s “Sandra’s Rose.”

“Backstabbed so many times I started walkin’ backwards/ Like Charlamagne, I see the light and see the darkest patches,” he rapped, referencing the media personality’s alleged skin-lightening treatment.