Drake’s hairstyle has gone through numerous transformations in recent years, from having a Certified Lover Boy heart shaved into his once-signature fade to rocking cornrows for the first time in his career — but his latest look might be his boldest yet.

The 6 God turned heads on Thursday (August 17) when several photos emerged of him wearing his afro in two buns held in place by pink hair clips.

Drizzy initially sported the hairstyle during a night out at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood on Wednesday (August 16), before rocking it again while visiting his pal Kevin Durant at an off-season basketball workout the following day.

He paired his eye-catching coiffure with an early ’00s-inspired outfit comprised of a blue FUBU T-shirt, baggy stonewash jeans and Timberland-colored sneakers.

It wasn’t long before Drake’s new look caught the attention of the internet, leading to a barrage of jokes comparing him to a certain female Disney cartoon character.

“Why is Drake rocking the Minnie Mouse [crying face emoji],” one Twitter user asked, while another wrote: “Drake said fuck it ima be Minnie Mouse today.”

“Drake to Barber: let me get the Minnie Mouse[.] Barber: Say no more,” someone else joked.

The roasting didn’t stop there as Drizzy’s hair buns also drew comparisons to the Power Puff Girls, Thugnificent from The Boondocks and fellow rapper Smino.

The Luv 4 Rent lyricist even reacted to Drake’s similar-looking hairstyle, joking on his Instagram Stories: “somebody tell drake I gotta silk hoodie 4 em.”

Check out some of the reactions below:

man… drake out here lookin like a power puff girl. love him tho pic.twitter.com/WpHtgy67oQ — deatht0mb (@loversquarrel_x) August 18, 2023

Drake think he the lightskin Thugnificent pic.twitter.com/wJIddATnK5 — Villain aka Threat (@uHThreaT) August 18, 2023

This is so Smino coded but Drake is no Smino https://t.co/e2ADkeGEkY — Chocolate Kween (@orJAZZmic_) August 18, 2023

Despite being one of the most popular artists in the world, Drake is no stranger to being the butt of jokes having been ridiculed in the past for everything from his role as “Wheelchair Jimmy” on Degrassi to allegedly using a ghostwriter.

But during a recent show in Los Angeles on his It’s All a Blur Tour, he defiantly revealed that he’s yet to hear one of these jokes to his face while imparting some wisdom on his audience.

“I love that you have your phones out, it’s amazing to film this shit, but don’t lose yourself in the phone, though,” he said. “It’s a lot of people that got a lot of jokes about me; I’ve still never heard one of them to my face yet.”

On the music side, Drake is currently putting the finishing touches on his new album For All the Dogs, which is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

“I kinda got a chance today to listen to my album in full. I’m very excited to give it to you. I hope you’re excited for it too,” he said during a performance on Wednesday (August 16). “It’s coming real soon. It’ll belong to you very shortly.”

The Toronto native previously hinted during a tour stop in Chicago last month that the album — his fourth in two years — will satiate fans who’ve been yearning for “the old Drake.”

“I look around at all these faces. I know it’s summertime, I gotta give you shit!” he said, prompting roars from the crowd. “I don’t know about these guys that go away for three, four, five years and wanna chill out and all that shit. That’s not me.

“With that being said, I got an album coming out soon for y’all … I always hear people talking about, ‘Damn, we miss that old Drake.’ I understand what you mean.

“You need more music so that you can, you know, feel good about your new lover, shit on your exes, get fly, get drunk, show love to your family, show love to your friends.”