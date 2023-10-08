Drake has made a fan’s day with his most recent gift, giving away a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon on the last of two hometown Toronto dates on his It’s All A Blur Tour.

The lucky fan got the gift on Saturday (October 7). The car is possibly the most expensive gift that the 6 God has given away to date. While it was unclear exactly which model or year of car the star was giving away, a 2023 G550 SUV has a suggested retail price of $139,900.

“This is what I’m gonna do,” Drizzy said from the stage. “I’m gonna pick a winning ticket out of this drum here. I want everybody to be super-quiet.”

He invited a stagehand up to the stage, then drew the ticket reading “17483.” As it turned out, the lucky fan was in an upper section of the arena. Check out the video below.

Drake’s shows have proven to be quite a successful promotional tool for his recently released album For All The Dogs, which is projected to generate massive numbers in its first week, adding to his solid track record of fan engagement.

Released at 6 AM on Friday (October 6), the album is currently expected to hit an opening of 400–450K units in its first week.

This would make it the fourth-biggest opening of any album this year, trailing only Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Travis Scott.

For All The Dogs has 23 songs in total, with contributions from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, and Chief Keef, among others. With a runtime that comes to almost an hour and a half, this is Drizzy’s first album of this year after dropping two in 2022, including a collaborative record with 21 Savage.

N.W.A legend Ice Cube showed love to For All The Dogs, once after he discovered that J. Cole gave his business venture a shoutout in a verse.

The lyric in question comes from “First Person Shooter,” where Cole raps, “Still in this bitch gettin’ bigger, they waitin’ on the kid to come drop like a father to be/Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.”

Cube caught wind of the nod to The Big 3 league, a 3-on-3 pro basketball league founded by the “No Vaseline” rapper, and took to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, on Friday (October 6) to thank J. Cole.

“Shoutout to @JColeNC for mentioning @thebig3 on his new song with @Drake called “First Person Shooter”. Thanks for the love,” he wrote.