Drake has gone out of his way to bless a lucky fan during his latest stop on his It’s All A Blur Tour.

Drizzy was feeling the love in Las Vegas on Saturday (September 2) and decided to bless a loyal fan with $50,000 after they spent their furniture money to attend the sold-out show.

“Drake I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life,” Drake read from the fan’s sign that they were holding up in the crowd. “My manager is my DJ, right. Is he over there? He’s right there? You know what? My man, your furniture money, imma give you 50 bands tonight cause’ I love you. Make sure he gets his money tonight.”

He continued: “That’s real shit. I fuck with you. Aye listen! Listen! This what life is about. I’m tryna teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you is going through!”

“So I want to take a second in Las Vegas tonight. And the same way I just did what I did, I want you to open up your heart up for a second, and turn to somebody that you do not know, and just give them some love and give them a compliment. I want you to make somebody’s night in Las Vegas tonight.”

There have been all sorts of events taking place on the 6 God’s lengthy tour throughout the summer.

While on a Seattle tour stop on last Sunday, a fan excitedly tossed a bra that, she claimed, belonged to her mother onto the stage toward Drake.

“This is your mother’s bra that you brought to the show?” Drake asked while holding the bra. “Where’s your mama at? You gotta send her my love, and tell her to get Instagram ASAP.”

As he looked over the bra, he said that the 46J bra was “insane” before remarking that he could “use this shit as a du-rag.”

Drake has been bombarded with bras thrown on stage throughout his It’s All a Blur Tour, and recently things hit a fever pitch when the 6 God received a gigantic bra from his father Dennis Graham.

The enormous pink bra was designed by Zobra Martin, who previously designed many of the wedding dresses in Drake’s “Falling Back” music video, and was thrown on stage during Drizzy’s show in Inglewood, California earlier this month.

The OVO hitmaker couldn’t believe his eyes as he approached the ginormous undergarment, and scooped it up while saying aliens must exist if bras are made this size.

“This one takes the cake right here,” he said, before picking up a card that came attached to the bra. “Wait, what does it say? I can’t read this out loud actually, sorry. I can’t read this card out loud, it’s nasty.”

“Who did this? This might be the end of a saga right there. This might be the end of the road, I don’t know. If these were real, I don’t even know if I’d wanna see ’em because then I’d believe that aliens exist.”

Drake then received an answer to his question. “Oh, this is from my dad? The card says this is from my father, my father made this for me. ‘Dad’s wishing big things for you. I love you and made sure you were breastfed correctly.’ What is wrong with this man? This man is crazy.”