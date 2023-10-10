Drake has taken a lot of criticism to heart lately, but Andrew Tate‘s mockery of Canadian men isn’t something he is personally offended by.

On Sunday (October 8), a clip of the American-British media personality (who is currently awaiting trial in Romania on human trafficking charges) began making the rounds online in which he downplays the masculinity of those from the Great White North.

“Imagine being from Canada. Imagine saying, ‘I’m a man.’ From where? ‘From Canada,’” an exaggeratedly confused Tate says in the video shared by Keep6ixSolid. “That doesn’t go together, what you talking about? Wait, you’re a man … from Canada? Nah, can’t be.”

Soon after the post went live, Drizzy commented “green light,” implying that he’s giving people the go-ahead to take out the 36-year-old. However, he attached a laughing emoji to his response, so it seems that he took it all in good humor. The original post by Keep6ixSolid has since been deleted, though the outlet has continued commenting on the situation.

Drake jokingly “green lights” Andrew Tate after he disrespects Canada https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/r6ClGdVbpr — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 10, 2023

On the flip side, Drake has been in a serious beef with a different podcaster. The feud began when the Toronto native took issue with Joe Budden’s critique of his new album, For All The Dogs.

Last week, the former Slaughterhouse MC lamented: “I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today.”

Drizzy fired back with a long screed accusing Budden, who announced that he was leaving music in 2018 in order to focus on broadcasting, of having “failed at music.”

Joe Budden Podcast co-host Parks Vallely also caught a shot, who Drake shared a screenshot of on Instagram with the text: “Imagine listening to Mark Zuckerberg tell the next generation about good verses and turnt beats.”

He responded by posting the credits of Drake’s 2018 DJ Premier-produced track “Sandra’s Rose,” which Parks engineered, suggesting that Drake himself had listened to the supposed Zuckerberg lookalike about just that.

Budden then jumped back into the fray by posting a photo of himself in a pool, looking at his phone.

That same day, Budden’s manager Ian Schwartzman commented on the situation.

“Joe budden [sic] is the most important figure in media,” he wrote on X. “Unconventional in approach, untethered to any agenda driven entity, no relationships interfere with his true opinions. No stage name, no act, a former emcee turned media mogul with the world constantly listening and watching.”

Most recently, Drake posted a carousel of tour photos to Instagram, and ended it with a shot of Budden kneeling next to a carrying case of some kind.

“I thank god for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics,” read the caption.