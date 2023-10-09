Drake has decided to go directly at those people who have had lingering questions about his platonic relationship with Millie Bobby Brown.

On Drizzy’s new track “Another Late Night” from his news For All The Dogsalbum, he didn’t hold his tongue when it came to people critiquing him about his friendship with the British actress.

“My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin’, ayy/Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look/Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’/Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes/Open up that shit, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin’, ayy/I ain’t pretty flacko, bitch, this shit get really rocky, ayy, what?” he raps over the fast-paced production.

Drake received some criticism for his friendship with Brown back in 2018, when the then 14-year-old actress told the media that they communicate via text. The Stranger Things star said that Drake was a “great role model” who gives her advice “about boys.”

The 6 God recently dropped the spaced-out video for “Another Late Night.” The Cole Bennett-directed video shows Drake and collaborator Lil Yachty having a trippy time while surrounded by wolves and colorful lights. You can see the clip below. The video was shot in just two hours, according to Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade YouTube page.

Meanwhile, Drake had to issue a response to Joe Budden after the podcast host criticized his new album.

The two engaged in a back-and-forth on Saturday (October 7). It began with Budden sharing his thoughts on For All The Dogs on the latest episode of his podcast.

“[Drake is] rapping for the children,” Budden said. “I had to look up how old this n-gga was when I finished listening to the album … You gonna be 37 years old. Get the fuck away from some of these younger n-ggas, and stop fucking these 25-year-olds. … Why are you still fucking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”

He compared Drake’s career arc unfavorably to J. Cole’s.

“Cole used to rap about kid shit … And then he started to grow up. And then the rapping sounded like an adult rapping. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today.”

Drake responded to Budden’s comments with a long screed on social media, saying the rapper-turned-broadcaster had “failed at music.”

“You left [music] behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills,” Drake wrote. “[Y]ou switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat

“[Please] to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering.”

“If you need it put in simpler terms,” Drizzy concluded, “I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”

Budden hit back, writing: “You’ll grow up sooner or later…. Father time is undefeated.”