Drake had some special guests in tow earlier this week when he hit the club with both Malia and Sasha Obama.

According to a report fromPage Six, Drizzy and the former first daughters hit The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood on Tuesday (August 22). The OVO star had just finished his seventh and final night in Los Angeles as part of his It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage.

Drake rocked a hoodie that said “Hard feelings, harder dick,” while Sasha had a lacy black cropped corset with cargo pants and Malia wore a set from celebrity designer Knwls. According to the outlet, everyone left the club around 4 a.m. You can view pics from the night here.

Barack Obama is also a fan of Drake, previously naming the multi-hyphenate as who he’d like to portray him in a biopic.

“I will say this: Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants,” Obama said in a 2020 interview with Complex. “That is a talented, talented brother. So if the time comes and he’s ready? You know what, Drake has — more importantly, I think — my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

The question follows the former Degrassi star’s comments about an Obama biopic during a Paper Magazine interview in 2012.

“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him,” Drake said. “That’s the goal. I watch all the addresses. Any time I seen him on TV, I don’t change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. I’ve been reading scripts for a while. I want to do something great. I want to do something for my culture: the younger people who are still in tune with everything going on. I’m actually writing with my friends right now.”

Drake has previously connected with Sasha Obama as well, once shouting her out for rocking an OVO dad hat.

When posting her pic in 2017, he captioned the photo, “Style Popper” – throwing in the ‘OK’ emoji and the rocket ship emoji for good measure.