Los Angeles, CA –

Drake has teased the return of Top Boy‘s Season 5, which will be the final installment in the Netflix show.

The 6 God posted a trailer for the upcoming season on Sunday (August 13) that’s slated to arrive on the streaming giant on September 7.

“No.Loose.Ends… Top Boy, The Final Chapter. September 7th,” Drake captioned the clip.

Fans will finally figure out if Jamie’s somehow still alive and his brothers’ plans to exact revenge regarding his fate.

Lil Yachty, Murda Beatz and more were amped about the show’s return and produced BNYX hilariously added: “Time to annoy my wife with my fake British accent for a month!”

Watch the trailer below:

Drake says he got a new song with Bad Bunny on “For All The Dogs” 😮 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/6yaKiBe5Zg — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 14, 2023

Kim Kardashian spotted at Drake’s LA show with Bad Bunny & Kendell Jenner 👀 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/265PWREg2E — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Drake is still on the road for the It’s All A Blur Tour and he’s back in his second home of Los Angeles performing four shows at the Kia Forum.

The second show on Sunday night (August 13) was a star-studded affair as Bad Bunny was in the building and the OVO boss teased another collaboration on the way following their 2018 “MIA” team-up.

related news Drake & Bobbi Althoff Unfollow Each Other On Instagram & Their Interview Gets Erased August 14, 2023

The forthcoming song will most likely land on Drake’s For All The Dogs album, which he revealed he finally locked in a release date for — but didn’t say exactly say when that might be.

“Y’all make some noise for Bunny right now,” he said before taking a shot with Bad Bunny. “I wanna tell y’all something cus y’all are LA and we love y’all. It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song so we got a song coming for y’all.”

It was also a Kardashian-Jenner affair at the Drake concert. Bad Bunny was having a date night with girlfriend Kendall Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian was also in attendance.

Footage of Kim rapping alongside Bad Bunny to her voice which was sampled on Drake’s “Search & Rescue” went viral at the concert as well.

Meanwhile, Drake returns to the stage for his third Inglewood show on Tuesday (August 15).