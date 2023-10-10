Drake and Joe Budden‘s beef has somehow seeped into Hollywood as a fan has turned their feud into a cinematic movie teaser.

With tensions between the podcaster and 6 God riding high, a fan flipped the Budden-Drizzy war into an intense blockbuster trailer on Sunday (October 8) all while having his own popcorn ready.

The two-minute clip is loaded with Budden heaping criticism on Drake when it came to his For All the Dogs album and features Drizzy’s responses subliminally firing back at the haters from previous interviews.

The 6 God’s “No Friends in the Industry” provides the soundtrack for the menacing clip which also includes throwback footage of a neophyte Drake showing love to Budden as well as in 2016 when young OVO fans ran up on JB in New Jersey.

The two-minute mark brings the clip across the finish line and reads “Drake vs Joe Budden” as if they were getting ready to step into the ring and do battle in the future.

Watch the trailer below:

Drake and Budden have a complicated history, to say the least. In 2016, Budden similarly critiqued Drake’s VIEWS album which then was followed up by the former Slaughterhouse MC dropping three sinister Drizzy diss tracks.

They were thought to be on better terms when they squashed their feud at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020 during an Instagram Live session.

The feud took on a new life with an explosive rant from Budden who destroyed Drake’s performance on his new For All the Dogs album over the weekend.

“[Drake is] rapping for the children,” Budden said. “I had to look up how old this n-gga was when I finished listening to the album … You gonna be 37 years old. Get the fuck away from some of these younger n-ggas, and stop fucking these 25-year-olds. … Why are you still fucking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”

He compared Drake’s career arc unfavorably to J. Cole‘s. “Cole used to rap about kid shit … And then he started to grow up. And then the rapping sounded like an adult rapping. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today.”

Drake responded to Budden’s comments with a long screed on social media, saying the rapper-turned-podcaster had “failed at music.”

“You left [music] behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills,” Drake wrote. “[Y]ou switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat.

“[Please] to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering.”

“If you need it put in simpler terms,” Drizzy concluded, “I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”

Budden hit back, writing: “You’ll grow up sooner or later…. Father time is undefeated.”