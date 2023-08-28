Drake has joined a plethora of NBA players in blasting track star Noah Lyles over his criticism of the NBA Finals winners being labeled world champions.

Lyles came under fire over the weekend when he critiqued the NBA and its athletes being dubbed world champs when there are no other countries outside of the U.S. and Canada represented in the North American sports league.

“You know what hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head,” the 26-year-old track star said at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

“World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong, I love the U.S. at times. But that ain’t the world… There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”

The 6 God caught wind of the jarring comments and sniped Lyles in defense of his NBA friends. Drake is also affiliated with the NBA in an official capacity as an ambassador of the Toronto Raptors.

“He thought this speech was gonna be so hard in the mirror the night before… now the whole league doesn’t rate u,” Drake commented on Akademiks’ repost of Lyles’ comments with a series of laughing emojis.

Watch the clip below:

Drake joins NBA players in hitting back at track star Noah Lyles over “world champion” jab https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/Nc5qV6iyKd — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 28, 2023

Other NBA dignitaries voiced their disgust with Noah Lyles’ comments as well. “Somebody help this brother,” Kevin Durant wrote.

“Whatever… I’m smoking buddy in the 200m,” Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon replied. While superstar guards Devin Booker and Damian Lillard also couldn’t believe what they heard.

related news 50 Cent Proves He Has Something That Drake Doesn’t After Bra Jealousy Confession August 28, 2023

“Lol is somebody going to tell him,” Heat center Bam Adebayo chimed in.

Meanwhile, Austin Rivers added: “Simply put. Best players in the world play in the league. So… winning a NBA championship qualifies as world champs. [I don’t know] what’s more cringe, his comment or his voice and delivery.”

Lyles went on to win the 200-meter sprint double and claim three gold medals at the 2023 World Championships, but is yet to respond to his critics.