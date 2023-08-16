Drake and Kim Kardashian’s interaction at his recent It’s All a Blur Tour tour stop in Los Angeles has added fuel to Kanye West‘s cheating claims.

It was a Kardashian family outing at Drizzy’s show at the Kia Forum on Sunday night (August 13), which Bad Bunny attended with girlfriend Kendall Jenner, Kim K and Tristan Thompson.

One video went viral showing Drake making his way to the DJ booth and walking right past Kim Kardashian, who stared intently at him before flashing him a smile. It’s unclear from the footage whether Drake acknowledged or ignored her.

Another clip found the SKIMS mogul enthusiastically reciting her part on the 6 God’s “Search & Rescue,” which sampled audio from Keeping Up with the Kardashians of her discussing her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim’s Drake fandom caused plenty of chatter online, with some referencing Ye’s previous accusations that the pair had a fling during his marriage to the reality star.

“One thing about Kanye, he never lied about Drake & Kim [skull emojis] never once lied,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Kanye West was right about Kim Kardashian, she will do anything for clout and play victim when people are cancelling her or whatever,” another user wrote. “She said Drake is not dating her and now she went to his concert, she didn’t stop working with Balenciaga either after they got exposed.”

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Drake was a major point of contention throughout her marriage to Kanye West prior to them finalizing their messy divorce last year.

In March, Kim K accused her ex-husband of starting the rumor that she hooked up with Drizzy when they were together, admitting the accusation left her feeling hurt and betrayed.

Last year, Ye even alleged that she was romantically involved with NBA star Chris Paul.

“He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair. Our full marriage, he accused me of that publicly,” she said while venting to her mother, Kris Jenner, on an episode of The Kardashians. “So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most — publicly — would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage.”

She added: “I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector.”

related news Kanye West Calls Drake ‘Greatest Rapper Ever,’ Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner October 16, 2022

Drake’s hands aren’t completely clean, though, as he’s played up the rumors with certain lyrics that could be tied back to Kim Kardashian as part of his passive-aggressive beef with Kanye West.

Many connected Drizzy’s bars on 2018’s “SICKO MODE” to Kanye and Kim since he was neighbors with the celebrity couple in the swanky California neighborhood of Calabasas.

Despite allegedly starting the rumors, Ye revealed during his explosive interview with Drink Champs in 2021 that he confronted the 6 God about him fueling the speculation of him sleeping with his ex-wife.

“I had this conversation with Drake that’s like, ‘I never fucked Kim.’ But I was like, ‘But you acted like you did,’” he said. “‘Did you ever DM her?’ You know, because it ain’t about just the actual act of it.”