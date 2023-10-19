Drake and Lil Yachty have received a response from Billie Eilish after her “big tits” were mentioned on their latest collaboration.

Lil Boat referenced the pop star’s bosom on “Another Late Night,” from the 6 God’s recently released album For All the Dogs.

“I let her go, she fine as hell but baby wasn’t stylish/ She had big tits like Billie Eilish but she couldn’t sing,” the Atlanta native spit, reflecting on a past flame who didn’t quite do it for him.

Elish shared a screenshot of the lyric on Instagram on Wednesday (October 18) as part of a photo dump that also included pictures of her new back tattoo, Halloween pumpkins and a close-up selfie of her wearing a cap that reads: “Girls Cum First™.”

The 21-year-old didn’t offer any commentary outside of posting a scissors emoji in her caption.

Although Eilish’s massive back ink captured most of her fans’ attention, her subtle response to Drake and Lil Yachty’s song didn’t go unnoticed.

“Ur so real for the 2nd slide,” one follower commented on the post, while someone else — who was less enthusiastic about the namedrop — wrote: “Men are so fucking gross and rude.”

“Another Late Night” isn’t the only For All the Dogs track that has made headlines. Shortly after the album’s October 6 release, fans theorized that the OVO hitmaker took more shots at his bitter rival Pusha T on the song “Fear of Heights.”

In his venomous second verse, Drizzy mentioned Virginia, which could be a reference to either King Push’s home state or his wife, Virginia Williams (who Drake previously namedropped on 2018’s “Duppy Freestyle.”)

“You n-ggas some pussy, for real/ You n-ggas some sissy, for real/ Virginia, I pull up and chill/ You know you can’t come where I stay/ ‘Fore you get caught on a date/ ‘Fore you get put on a plate/ ‘Fore you get slid on like skates/ ‘Fore I get turned up like bass/ I know that look on they face/ Don’t tell me you’re scared of lil Drake/ Don’t tell me you’re scared of lil Aubrey,” he rapped.

One listener even suggested that the airplane skit on “Calling For You” was aimed at the Clipse rapper, who recently complained about his issues with American Airlines on Twitter.

Despite receiving mixed reviews — including a 2.9 out of 5 score from HipHopDX — For All the Dogs has been a commercial success, writing Drake further into the history books.

The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this week after earning 402,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, handing Drizzy his 13th chart-topper. He is now just one away from tying JAY-Z as the rapper with the most No. 1 albums in history.

Drake also holds the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to his “First Person Shooter” collaboration with J. Cole. The feat put the Toronto native on par with Michael Jackson, who also earned 13 No. 1 singles in his legendary career.

Only The Beatles (20), Mariah Carey (19) and Rihanna (14) stand in Drake’s way in his pursuit to become the most decorated singles artist of all time.