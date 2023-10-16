Drake has bet money on the Logan Paul fight — and ended up nearly $1 million poorer.

The Mirror is reporting that social media personality Paul ultimately triumphed over his opponent, Dillon Danis, in Manchester on Saturday (October 14). However, the triumph was due to a disqualification, as Danis tried to choke Paul out during the match.

So even though the 6 God placed his bet (via the online casino Stake) for Paul to be the victor, he predicted the fighter would win by knockout, not disqualification. As a result, the $850,000 bet was a loss.

Had Drake won the bet, however, he would have won $1.3 million.

This isn’t the first time that Drake has placed bets on the Stake platform, of which he has an ownership slice, per GrandPrix.

Last February, it was revealed that the Scorpion rapper has bet almost $1 billion in virtual gambling since 2021, all of it done on the Stake platform.

Last month, he wagered $500,000 on Israel Adesanya to knock out Sean Strickland in their UFC 293 bout.

The 6 God is no stranger to placing massive wagers on sporting events. He also placed a huge bet on a fight between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul (Logan’s brother) and former UFC contender Nate Diaz.

According to TMZ, the 6 God made a wager to the tune of $250,000 ahead of the 10-round cruiserweight bout, in favor of Diaz.

“Jake is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother that’s just how I was raised,” Drake told the outlet. However, Paul won via unanimous decision over Diaz.

Earlier this year, the rapper threw his support behind Jake Paul during his fight against Tommy Fury but lost big — $400k — when Paul didn’t deliver. It was a loss Paul jokingly blamed on the rapper.

“Fuck! This is Drake’s fault! Drake, bro! Why you do this to me! Nah, it’s my fault, but $400,000 is nothing to him,” he said at the time, during a press conference after a reporter brought up the fact that Drake bet six figures on Paul to win and questioned whether the infamous “Drake curse” was at play.

“He’s won a lot of money betting on me before so he’s probably about even now. Sorry, Drake. I’ma get that W in the rematch,” Paul said.