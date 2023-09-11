Drake has lost the hefty bet he placed on Israel Adesayna to knockout Sean Strickland in their highly-anticipated UFC title match.

In the wee hours of Sunday (September 10), Sean Strickland won by unanimous decision over Israel Adesayna and took his Middleweight belt.

Because Israel Adesayna didn’t defeat Sean Strickland, Drizzy lost $920,000 in the wager.

Prior to the fight, Drake took to Instagram on Friday (September 7) to upload a picture of his Stake ticket which says that he bet $500,000 on Adesanya to win over Strickland.

The 6 God is no stranger to placing massive wagers on sporting events. Last month, he placed a huge bet on a fight between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC contender Nate Diaz.

According to TMZ, the 6 God made a wager to the tune of $250,000, ahead of the 10-round cruiserweight bout (catchweight of 185 pounds), in favor of Diaz. “Jake is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother that’s just how I was raised,” Drake told the outlet. However, Paul won via unanimous decision over Diaz.

Earlier this year, the “Nice for What” rapper threw his support behind Paul during his fight against Tommy Fury but lost big — $400k — when Paul didn’t deliver. A loss Paul jokingly blamed the rapper for.

“Fuck! This is Drake’s fault! Drake, bro! Why you do this to me! Nah, it’s my fault, but $400,000 is nothing to him,” he said at the time, during a press conference after a reporter brought up the fact that Drake bet six figures on Paul to win and questioned whether the infamous “Drake curse” was at play.

“He’s won a lot of money betting on me before so he’s probably about even now. Sorry, Drake. I’ma get that W in the rematch,” Paul added.