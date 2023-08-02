Washington, D.C. –

Drake is no stranger to making history in music, and now he’s added another accolade to his decorated résumé when it comes to touring.

The 6 God’s It’s All a Blur Tour rumbled through Washington, D.C. for a pair of shows on July 28 and 29, which made him the first rapper to eclipse $5 million in revenue from a single arena concert in U.S. history.

According to Touring Data, the Capital One Arena concerts each banked an average of $5.032 million in ticket sales, which amounts to a combined $10.064 million across the two nights.

The back-to-back sold-out concerts drew a reported 34,303 attendees, with tickets prices averaging $293.40.

These huge figures mean his July 28 stop in D.C. is also the highest-grossing concert of Drake’s career.

Drizzy even referenced the $5 million-for-a-show bag during his tour stop in Montreal last month while performing his 2013 hit “Started From the Bottom,” on which he rapped about getting $500,000 for a show.

If Drake keeps up this pace, the It’s All a Blur Tour is likely to eclipse Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers Tour, which currently holds the top spot for the highest-grossing Hip Hop tour of all time.

K. Dot broke Drake’s Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour record earlier this year after his 2022 trek pulled in $110.9 million from 929,000 tickets across 73 shows.

The Big Steppers Tour began in July 2022 following the release of Kendrick’s long-awaited fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and came to an end that September.

With support from pgLang protégés Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, the tour initially took place across North America, before heading to Europe and Australia and New Zealand.

Drake’s tour picks back up in Milwaukee on Friday (August 4) and will be followed by a brief intermission as his August 6 show in Memphis has been canceled due to “logistically impossible” production demands.

“Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedExForum on August 6th. Unfortunately, the show is cancelled,” a statement from the FedExForum read.

Travis Scott will also take his shot at usurping the touring throne later this year when he’s expected to go on tour in support of his new album UTOPIA.