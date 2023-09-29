Drake has decided to let thousands upon thousands of dollar bills fall upon strippers at an Atlanta strip club while storing his cash in a very unconventional way.

According to the New York Post, on Thursday (September 28), video footage saw Drizzy visiting Onyx Gentleman’s Club in Atlanta, Georgia and housing his $250,000 worth of bills in a clear storage container.

Each time he needed some money, he calmly went in the plastic container and pulled a money brick from his stash.

Alongside making a strip club appearance, Drake was accompanied to the stage by Bow Wow during the second and final back-to-back show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday (September 26).

While they were walking out, Shad Moss simultaneously promoted his line of RED by KISS Power Wave durags as he made his way through the crowd and to the stage.

Both rappers were surrounded by screaming fans as they ventured down the arena’s stairs while the beginning of Drake’s 2012 cult-classic track, “Look What You’ve Done,” played through the speakers

Once he hit the stage, the OVO Sound hitmaker gave Bow Wow his flowers for inspiring him as a kid.

“Shout out my boy Bow Wow for walking me to stage tonight,” he said. “I gotta say, Atlanta got a lot of legends, but that’s somebody who I wanted to be like growing up, so shout out to Bow Wizzle walking me to stage.”

Drake also made sure to show love to fellow hometown hero, the late Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley in November 2022.

“One of the first things I ever did in Atlanta, was I hopped on the remix to this song called ‘Versace,’ right?” he told the crowd. “And I just wanted to say, while I’m in here, rest in peace to our brother TakeOff, man. That’s one of my first memories of Atlanta, was hopping on that song and Atlanta showing me love.”

Despite proudly repping Toronto, the 6 God has a deep love affair with the ATL and expressed his gratitude for the city during his previous concert at the State Farm Arena earlier this week.

“Where would any of us be without Atlanta?” he said during his performance. “All the love that you show, all the musicians that you birth, all the contributions that you give — this is hands down the most important place in rap music. You should be very proud of yourselves.”

He added: “All the artists that I’ve done the greatest work with, all the artists that I love, all the artists that inspire me — [the] majority of them come from right here in Atlanta.”