Toronto, Ontario –

Drake had a surprise up his sleeve for Lil Yachty fans when the Atlanta rapper rolled through Toronto this week.

Lil Boat brought his Field Trip Tour to HISTORY on Tuesday night (October 3), where Drizzy was lurking in the crowd up in the balcony section. Needless to say, the 6 God’s presence didn’t go unnoticed and at some point during the show he jumped on the mic himself.

“Aye Boat,” Drake said while rocking colorful hair accessories. “I know you been going crazy tonight. First of all, I just wanna say, y’all make some noise for one of my best friends in the muthafuckin’ world.

“You been going crazy tonight. I haven’t been home in four months, so you take yourself a little break. I’ma try some shit out.”

From the comfort of the VIP section, Drake then proceeded to perform his “Meltdown” collaboration from Travis Scott‘s UTOPIA, which sent the hometown crowd into a frenzy.

Check out footage of the moment below:

Drake’s appearance at Lil Yachty’s show comes on the heels of the “Poland” rapper explaining how they differ in terms of how they approach life and music.

“Me and him are kind of different when it comes to lifestyle,” Yachty recently told Complex. “We’re really similar as people, but as far as life, we’re very different. I don’t go out, he loves to go out, he loves to host people, he loves to party and I don’t like people that much.”

He continued: “And I record every day all day, where he kind of is very selective on his recording days as he has more of a life than I do. And, he is much more into actually living life as to where I am literally trying to record music every day.

Yachty, who has become one of Drake’s closest collaborators over the last year, has also been shedding light on the OVO hitmaker’s upcoming album For All the Dogs, which drops on Friday (October 6).

During an episode of his A Safe Place Podcast last month, the ATLien fueled excitement by saying it contains some of Drizzy’s best verses yet.

“It sounds very current,” he said of the project. “It’s interesting. It’s coming together a lot better than I thought. I just had a talk with him a couple of days ago in Vancouver and was like, ‘Man, I was a little worried.’

“‘Cause I have a lot of the songs — I don’t have all of them, but I have a lot of them though — and I was like, ‘Man, I just don’t know if it’s — how are you going to put this together?’”

He added: “It’s a lot of great songs but they don’t really — in my brain, they didn’t really sound together. And then we had a talk about it and he explained to me his thought process about it. And then we drove to that video shoot, which was like an hour away, and listened to it, and it makes sense now.

“He explained it to me without giving any details … it has the most, I would say, the most performance album he’ll have, as far as energy. Like I said off-camera, some of the best Drake verses I’ve ever heard are on this album.”