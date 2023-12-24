Drake has once again asserted his bravado by referencing a viral clip from his tour earlier this year in which his instincts were put on full display.

During his It’s All a Blur Tour stop in San Francisco this past August, the “Hotline Bling” rapper barely missed getting beaned in the head with his own poetry book. In a video captured by an eagle-eyed fan, the 6 God held out his hand while addressing the crowd and caught a copy of Titles Ruin Everything as though he saw it coming from a mile away.

“You lucky I’m quick,” he said to the culprit. “Would’ve had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face.”

In the early hours of Saturday (December 23), he reshared a No Jumper upload of the video on his Instagram Story and captioned it: “Never forget I’m not human.”

Aside from a copy of his own collection of sonnets, Drizzy had everything from bras to boxer shorts thrown at him during his 2023 trek. In early September, he shared a photo on Instagram of him posing next to an enormous collection of bras laid out neatly on the floor behind him.

The undergarments came in all different colors, styles and sizes, and while it’s unclear exactly how many there are in the picture, it seemed like well over 100. Drake, meanwhile, could be seen flashing a huge smile while holding his arms out wide.

“Remember when we both forgot who the fuck I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one,” he wrote underneath the photo in his trademark half-rap, half-social media caption style.

“Bruh got a library full of bras [crying face emoji],” JELEEL! reacted in the comments section, while producer BNYX added: “Praying for dude that had to lay these out. they’re organized by size.”

Kevin Durant jokingly crowned his close friend “Tity Boy” — a nod to 2 Chainz’s alias — while Anderson .Paak chimed in with: “It’s the black boy joy for me.”

Drizzy also gave fans a glimpse at how the photo came about by sharing a video on his Instagram Stories of two female staff members organizing the throng of bras.