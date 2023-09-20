Houston, TX –

Drake has taken note of a die-hard fan in the audience that’s attended multiple stops of his tour and he’s decided to hook her up with the ultimate VIP package.

The 6 God saluted a female fan bringing the energy at his Houston concert on Monday (September 18) and he recognized that she’s been following him to numerous shows sitting in the same seat — so Drake decided to return the favor and bless her with a night she’ll never forget.

“It’s this girl right here — I swear I don’t know what kind of effort you put in — but I feel like I see you every show,” Drake said. “You are here standing right here every single show. I see all the shows you’ve been to Brooklyn, Dallas, Dallas, Houston, Houston and you got one more in Atlanta.

“I’m going to fly you first class to Atlanta. I’m gonna let you watch the show from the V-VIP life we’re gonna put you somewhere real nice and I’m gonna give you 10 bands so you could go spend it in Atlanta on yourself because you’ve been repping real hard this whole tour. I fuck with you!”

Drake has been in a generous mood throughout his It’s All A Blur Tour, giving out an array of Chanel and Birkin bags to fans on the road.

One fan openly admitted she had to give out an extra 50 Brazilian waxes downstairs to purchase a ticket to Drake’s show, so he took note of her sign at Sunday’s (September 17) Houston show and hooked her up with a new Chanel bag.

“So you own a spa or something? She said, ‘I had to wax 50 pussies this week.’ Give her the Chanel bag,” he said.

Bun B attended the Dallas show days prior to his hometown of Houston and saluted the 6 God on an epic tour.

“If at all possible, do NOT miss your chance to see the @champagnepapi It’s All A Blur tour,” he wrote in the caption. “Da Boy gives a hell of an experience. I was thoroughly impressed with the production value and the performances from @centralcee @zackbia and @21savage as well. You killed it bruh!”

Later on in the evening, Drake showed some love to Bun B, and even put him on the big screen. “Get the legendary Bun B on the camera real quick!” Drake said. “This my dog right here. Raised me up in this shit.”

Drake’s tour hits Charlotte this weekend and then he’ll reconnect with the aforementioned fan in Atlanta where he’ll take the stage on September 25 and 26.