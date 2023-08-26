Drake left a lot of fans upset when his new album didn’t drop this past week, but the Toronto rapper has now offered fans a reassuring explanation.

On Friday (August 25), Drizzy’s It’s All A Blur Tour passed through Seattle. During the performance, he addressed the elephant in the room and told the audience why he didn’t put out For All the Dogs earlier that day.

“I know everybody’s upset that I didn’t drop an album last night,” he told those in attendance at the Climate Pledge Arena. “I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don’t be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon.”

“It’s not going to be that much longer, trust me,” he added, stirring up the excitement once again. “I’m finishing it up. You know I got shows, everybody. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way.”

He concluded: “I promise you, this album will be for you. I promise you, it will be worth the wait.”

.@Drake on dropping #ForAllTheDogs: “I didn’t say it was dropping last night so don’t be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon.” and we took that personally 💀 #ItsAllABlurpic.twitter.com/NQzx42vDGx — Climate Pledge Arena (@ClimateArena) August 26, 2023

Though the record hasn’t yet arrived, Lil Yachty got his hands on an unreleased version and it almost caused him to get into a car accident.

During an episode of A Safe Place podcast released on Wednesday (August 23), the Atlanta rapper revealed that he almost crashed his vehicle while jamming out to a track from the OVO boss’s much anticipated album.

“I’m so mad because you’re such a terrible driver,” co-host Mitch said, to which Yachty replied: “Nah, I’m not the best. Actually, it’s not that I can’t drive. I don’t.”

“Bro, you’re choosing the worst song to pay attention on the road,” Mitch continued, before Veeze chimed in: “How? When you’re trying to play unreleased Drake. How is that a bad time?”

Lil Boat nodded in agreement with a smile, saying: “For All the Dogs, my boy dropping. Yeah, we gotta plug that.”

related news Drake Takes Fan Love To Another Level As He Kisses Pregnant Fan’s Belly At L.A. Show August 24, 2023

With Yachty being a close friend and collaborator of Drake’s and even joining him for select tour dates this summer, many fans took their frustration out on him for the 6 God not dropping on Friday.

He addressed the complaints on Twitter and in a TikTok clip where he didn’t understand why fans thought the album was being released when nobody from the OVO camp ever confirmed that being the case.

“I know y’all thought For All the Dogs was coming out tonight. Jokes on y’all cus nobody ever said that it was. Gotta stop believing shit you hear on the internet,” he explained before plugging his own single, “TESLA,” that did release. “That was so shameless mentioning Drake’s name to plug myself.”