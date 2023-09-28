Atlanta, GA –

Drake has promised to fly a newlywed couple to one of his go-to vacation spots following their honeymoon cancelation.

During Monday’s (September 25) It’s All A Blur Tour stop in Atlanta, Drake noticed a couple holding up a sign claiming they canceled their own honeymoon to make the show and the 6 God went the extra mile to repay their fandom.

“She brought a sign to the show that says we canceled our honeymoon for this,” he began. “Since we in Atlanta tonight and I’m feeling all the love from everybody.

“One of my favorite places in the world, you know what it is? Some place called Turks and Caicos. I’ma send y’all to Turks and Caicos on a little honeymoon.”

Watch the clip featuring Drake’s delightful offer below.

Drake has been in a generous mood throughout his It’s All A Blur Tour, giving out an array of Chanel and Birkin bags to fans.

He even took note of one diehard fan who’s been following him to multiple stops on the road and gifted her a $10,000 shopping spree, first-class flight to Atlanta and free VIP tickets to his ATL show.

One fan openly admitted she had to give out an extra 50 Brazilian waxes to purchase a ticket to Drake’s show, so he took note of her sign at one of the Houston shows and hooked her up with a new Chanel bag.

“So you own a spa or something? She said, ‘I had to wax 50 pussies this week.’ Give her the Chanel bag,” he said.

The 6 God continued his tradition of bringing a special guest with him to walk through the crowd to get his shows started on Tuesday night (September 26).

This time, Bow Wow was the latest to escort Drake to the stage as other celebrities like Hawks star Trae Young and streamer Kai Cenat were in attendance at the State Farm Arena show.

Once he hit the stage, the OVO Sound hitmaker gave Bow Wow his flowers for inspiring him as a kid.

“Shout out my boy Bow Wow for walking me to stage tonight,” he said. “I gotta say, Atlanta got a lot of legends, but that’s somebody who I wanted to be like growing up, so shout out to Bow Wizzle walking me to stage.”