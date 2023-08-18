Los Angeles, CA –

Drake has welcomed women throwing their bras on stage throughout his latest tour, but one fan crossed the line after tossing boxer shorts at the 6 God.

While walking around the Kia Forum stage on Tuesday night (August 15), a myriad of things were being hurled on stage until a pair of “disgusting” boxers put Drake over the edge.

“This is amazing. This has been the best night of my life,” Drake said before realizing what was on stage. “This was disgusting by the way. Somebody threw some boxers up here. That was foul, alright.”

There’s been plenty of pleasant surprises at Drake’s shows with women wielding bras on stage in recent weeks, but he had a serious moment on stage on Sunday night (August 13) at the Kia Forum when he implored the audience to send well wishes and positive energy to his right-hand producer Noah “40” Shebib.

“My brother hasn’t been feeling well,” he said. “I want to send him some love from this whole building because I believe that energy is exchanged. My brother 40 he hasn’t been feeling well lately.”

He continued: “I don’t know if you know much about 40 but 40 has been sick for a long time in his life. So what I want you to do is let’s make some noise, show some love to our brother 40. Of course, we love him.”

Shebib was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005 and has been living with the auto-immune disease that attacks his central nervous system ever since.

With 40 dealing with his health issues, this could explain why Drake has delayed his For All The Dogs album, which remains without a firm release date.

Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour heads to the Bay Area this weekend with a pair of shows slated for San Francisco’s Chase Center before coming back to Los Angeles to take over the Crypto.com Arena.