Drake‘s For All The Dogs album is coming at some point, but apparently a poster that popped up in Toronto promoting the effort wasn’t something he put out.

On Friday (August 11), Akademiks posted a photo of a For All The Dogs poster at a Toronto bus stop. The image feature three dogs and the Drizzy quote, “They say they miss the old Drake, girl don’t tempt me.”

While it appeared pretty legit, Drake commented under the post, “Lol who did this,” insinuating it’s a fake. It also may be possible someone at the label released it before he wanted promotion to start, but he didn’t clarify his comment further.

You can view the post below.

Late last month at the seventh and final New York City stop on his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour with 21 Savage, Drake told fans he expects For All The Dogs to arrive in “two weeks.”

“New York, I’ll be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in like two weeks or some shit,” he told the Madison Square Garden crowd on July 26.

That would bring us to right around now, but the project has yet to materialize.

The Toronto hitmaker previously hinted at the album marking a return of “the old Drake” — and that includes an appearance from his former Young Money running mate Nicki Minaj.

“I look around at all these faces. I know it’s summertime, I gotta give you shit!” he said during a show in Chicago in July. “I don’t know about these guys that go away for three, four, five years and wanna chill out and all that shit. That’s not me.

“With that being said, I got an album coming out soon for y’all. It’s called For All the Dogs. I always hear people talking about, ‘Damn, we miss that old Drake.’”

He continued: “I understand what you mean. You need more music so that you can, you know, feel good about your new lover, shit on your exes, get fly, get drunk, show love to your family, show love to your friends.”