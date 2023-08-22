Los Angeles, CA –

Drake has recalled when LeBron James showed him support during a very early yet pivotal part of his career.

The 6 God hit the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday night (August 21), where he was escorted through the crowd by King James and his son, Bronny.

During his performance, Drizzy took a moment to reflect on his long-running relationship with the future NBA Hall of Famer, which dates back to him showing up at his So Far Gone mixtape release party back in 2009.

“I don’t know if you saw who walked me to the stage tonight, but the gentleman who walked me to the stage tonight is my brother, he goes by the name of LeBron James,” Drake told the crowd.

“And in 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called So Far Gone.”

He continued: “He came all the way to Toronto, Canada to support me when I was trying to figure out how I would live my dreams. So tonight, however many years later, it’s an honor to be inside his building while we’re both still on this earth. I gotta do this building justice tonight.”

Drake showing love to Lebron in LA pic.twitter.com/wIxOerkYVt — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) August 22, 2023

Drake walks out with LeBron James and Bronny in LA 👑 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr via @cryptocomarenapic.twitter.com/pVi5Bmtqtc — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 22, 2023

Drake and LeBron’s friendship goes back almost 15 years and the pair of superstars are still dominating their respective sports. Drizzy has even name-dropped the basketball deity on numerous tracks throughout his career, dating back to 2010’s “You Know, You Know.”

It was also a very positive development to see Bronny James make a public appearance at the concert as the USC Trojan continues to recover after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest last month.

James was quickly transported to the ICU of Cedars-Sinai Hospital after collapsing during a workout, and was eventually discharged days later.

On the music side, Drake revealed the cover art for his new album For All the Dogs on Monday, and it was hand-drawn by none other than his son Adonis.

Set in front of a black background, the artwork depicts an illustration of a white dog with glowing red eyes, setting a menacing tone for Drizzy’s imminent offering.

The unorthodox cover certainly caught the eye of his followers, with fans and peers alike flooding his comments section with their reactions.

The Game, Sexyy Red, Hit-Boy, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana all co-signed Adonis’ illustration with fire emojis, while A$AP Nast wrote: “That ain’t no damn dog that’s a demon!”