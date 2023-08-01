Philadelphia, PA –

Drake and Meek Mill may have squashed their beef, but there was a time when the 6 God wasn’t even welcome in the Dream Chasers boss’ hometown of Philadelphia.

Drizzy’s It’s All a Blur Tour rolled into the City of Brotherly Love on Monday night (July 31), where he and co-headliner 21 Savage packed out the Wells Fargo Center for the first of two back-to-back shows.

As has been customary on the blockbuster summer trek, Drake walked out to the stage accompanied by a special guest — in this case, hometown hero Meek Mill.

Shortly after hitting the stage, the Toronto native took a moment to reflect on his bitter feud with the MMG rapper, specifically the time he was ran out of Philly by his former rival.

“You see who I walked out here with, right? I’ma always keep it a hundred with you,” he told the crowd. “The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started in this shit.

“That man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he’s a real n-gga so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill. And like I said, I’m a real n-gga so I’ma tell you the truth.”

However, Drake went on to celebrate his and Meek’s growth and friendship since burying the hatchet.

“It means the most to me that I can come back to this city and show the growth as two men, that we can come here tonight and we can represent for muthafucking Philadelphia together,” he added, prompting loud cheers from the crowd. “That’s what this shit is about.

“So I appreciate Meek walking me to the stage tonight. Philly, I appreciate you embracing me with open arms one more time.”

Philly’s own Meek Mill walks out with @Drake for Show #1 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WOwoa82m4X — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) August 1, 2023

We love to see it!!!! #Drake shows love to #Meek in #Philly, talks about how they’ve moved past their beef ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4wDBbDj5nC — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) August 1, 2023

Despite vowing to always “tell the truth,” there was one small inaccuracy in Drake’s story. The last time he performed at the Wells Fargo Center, he and Meek Mill had actually already patched things up and he even brought out the Championships rapper on stage.

Meek performed his signature song “Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)” while Drizzy, who crowned him the “King of Philly,” played hypeman.

Before that, the pair famously became embroiled in a war of words in 2015 after Meek accused Drake of using a ghostwriter. The 6 God fired back at the allegations by dropping the diss song “Charged Up.”

After Meek teased a response track but failed to deliver, Drizzy all but buried his opponent by unleashing the bruising “Back to Back.”

Things even spilled over outside of the studio, with Meek Mill and hundreds of his goons reportedly pressing Drake and his crew at his concert in Philadelphia in 2016 — which is likely what the OVO boss was referring to in his speech on Monday night.

As TMZ wrote at the time, Drizzy “did not party in town after the concert. It’s unclear if that’s because Meek’s blockade was successful, or if [he] just chose to get the hell outta Dodge.”

The pair eventually made peace on stage in Boston in 2018 and went on to rekindle their collaborative relationship on the multi-platinum “Going Bad.”