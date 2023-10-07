Drake isn’t standing for criticism of his new album For All The Dogs — at least if it comes from Joe Budden.

The two engaged in a back-and-forth on Saturday (October 7). It began with Budden sharing his thoughts on For All The Dogs on the latest episode of his podcast.

“[Drake is] rapping for the children,” Budden said. “I had to look up how old this n-gga was when I finished listening to the album … You gonna be 37 years old. Get the fuck away from some of these younger n-ggas, and stop fucking these 25-year-olds. … Why are you still fucking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”

He compared Drake’s career arc unfavorably to J. Cole’s.

“Cole used to rap about kid shit … And then he started to grow up. And then the rapping sounded like an adult rapping. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today.”

You can hear Budden’s critique beginning at the 1:09:47 mark of the episode, below.

Drake responded to Budden’s comments with a long screed on social media, saying the rapper-turned-broadcaster had “failed at music.”

“You left [music] behind to do what you are doing in this clip because this is what actually pays your bills,” Drake wrote. “[Y]ou switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat

“[Please] to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering.”

“If you need it put in simpler terms,” Drizzy concluded, “I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”

Budden’s final words (for now) were: “You’ll grow up sooner or later…. Father time is undefeated.”