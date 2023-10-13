Drake has reunited with his baby mother Sophie Brussaux for co-parenting duties to celebrate their son Adonis’ birthday.

Adonis turned six on Wednesday (October 11) and Drizzy got the Graham and Brussaux families together to shower the heir to the OVO throne with love.

On the evening of his son’s birthday, Drake posted a family photo to his Instagram Story featuring a happy Adonis in pajamas standing next to his parents as well as what appears to be both grandparents on the Brussaux side as well as Drake’s mother, Sandi.

“BIG 6’errrrrer,” Drake captioned the candid moment.

Drake reunites with baby mother Sophie Brussaux on son Adonis’ 6th birthday 🥳 https://t.co/3Yh0bOWpT2pic.twitter.com/5tdiAk2fyL — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 12, 2023

Drizzy rented out an arcade for Adonis’ fifth birthday with friends but it’s unclear if there was a party this year or if he just kept it low-key with immediate family.

Sophie posted a trio of photos to Instagram on Wednesday wishing her little man a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to my favorite human that I co-created 6 years ago already.. god bless you my son,” she wrote before joking in the comments about the photo of him covered in paint: “How his artistic career started.”

Adonis was heavily involved in For All the Dogs compared to previous releases he’s been around for from his father.

The six-year-old drew a dog which Drake then turned into the album’s cover art and he even made an appearance explaining his artwork in the “8 AM In Charlotte” video.

Adonis got to see Drake perform for the first time in his life when he recently pulled up to the Kia Forum for a show in Los Angeles on the It’s All A Blur Tour.

Drake made sure to warn the crowd that was going to be the one show he didn’t want to see fans throwing their bras on stage so they could keep it “PG.”

“Hey, look, I’ma be honest with you,” he began. “I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time ever. So we have to keep this real PG tonight. Ya’ll keep them bras on.”