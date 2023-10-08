Drake has recalled his time being a songwriter for N.W.A legend Dr. Dre with one line: “that took patience.”

The line, of course, comes from “Away From Home,” which can be found on Drizzy’s latest project For All The Dogs. “My life like ‘The Matrix’ / Even got on 106 & Park with “Replacement”/ My mama was my manager, my uncle was my agent/ Dr. Dre’ll send a n-gga home, that took patience,” he rapped.

But this lyric wasn’t the first time that Drake discussed his time as a songwriter for Dre. Back in 2016, John Seabrook released a book called The Song Machine: Inside the Hit Factory, and Drake actually sat down with the author to tell him the story for the book. Drizzy places the time frame as being when he was around 19, which would have been circa-2005.

“It was some of the most strenuous militant shit I’ve ever done,” the 6 God told Seabrook. “But no useable songs came out of it. When I think of how he worked us, it’s no wonder he didn’t get anything out of it. It was just writers in a room churning out product all day long.”

Meanwhile, Drake’s For All The Dogs is projected to generate massive numbers in its first week, adding to his solid track record of fan engagement.

Released at 6 AM on Friday (October 6), the album is currently expected to hit an opening of 400–450K units in its first week.

This would make it the fourth-biggest opening of any album this year, trailing only Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Travis Scott.

For All The Dogs has 23 songs in total, with contributions from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole and Chief Keef, among others. With a runtime that comes to almost an hour and a half, this is Drizzy’s first album of this year after dropping two in 2022, including a collaborative record with 21 Savage.

Aside from all the positives, Drake has also been put on blast by a Baltimore artist named Rye Rye who claimed she was sampled on For All The Dogs.

The 32-year-old rapper took to social media soon after the album went public to say that her “What” ad-lib had been used on the 21 Savage-assisted “Calling For You.”

“I WANNA BE FLATTERED SO BAD but now I feeel like this n-gga trolling @champagnepapi this shit crazy this millionaire used my sample for the 2nd time .. I really loved Drake as an artist but shit like this throw you off,” she wrote.

“I’m laughing but it’s really not funny @champagnepapi DRAKE I EXPECT MORE OF YOU OMG ..yall I might go into a deep depression again but I’m happy too but also I feel played with.”

Rye Rye continued: “Me and @blaqstarr FR should be getting our credit but this also lets me know I’m legendary lol Thank you But stop taking advantage of black women dawgggg.”

The uncredited vocals originally landed on the deluxe edition of Rye’s 2012 album, Go! Pop! Bang!

“Calling For You” is track no. 3 on For All The Dogs and is produced by a phalanx of beatsmiths that includes Lil Yachty, Powertrav, Noah “40” Shebib, and Cash Cobain.